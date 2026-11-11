VIDEO: CNN panelist makes mind-numbing claim about black fathers in debate about Democrats

A CNN panelist is facing online ridicule for making a bizarre and easily refuted claim about black fathers during a debate.

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison was debating with American Principles Project President Terry Schilling on "NewsNight with Abby Phillip" on Monday when she made the claim.

'I don't think that voting in supermajorities for the black community has really worked out well for them. They're in real big trouble. The fatherlessness rate is way too high.'

Schilling was arguing that the black community has not been served well by voting for Democrats when Allison objected to his argument.

"I don't think this is a race thing. I listed off, you know, there are, out of the top 10 states where cost of living is the absolute worst, nine of them are Democrat states, right?" said Schilling. "I don't think that voting in supermajorities for the black community has really worked out well for them. They're in real big trouble. The fatherlessness rate is way too high."

"Whoa. I'll fact-check that," Allison interrupted. "Black fathers are in the household more at a disproportionate higher rate than other fathers. So, that's —"

"I have no clue what you're talking about," he responded.



"You're saying the fatherless rate...," she replied.



"The fatherlessness rate in the black community is the worst out of all the demographics in this country, unfortunately," he said.

She told him the claim was a "stereotype" and then added that she had a father in her home.



"Well, that's called anecdotal, and that's okay. But, look, things are not going great in this country for the black community. We can all admit that," he continued.

"It needs to be doing better, but, you know, putting all of your chips in one basket [in] the Democratic Party has not worked out," Schilling added. "They take black voters for granted, period, and I don't think that that's a controversial thing to say."

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Schilling got support for his claim from Cornel West, who identifies as a Christian and a non-Marxist socialist.

Allison, however, faced significant ridicule online from many who corrected her claim about fatherlessness in the black community. One clip of the interaction has garnered more than 2 million views on the X platform.

According to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022, 44.2% of black children were raised in a household without a father. That figure is 24.5% for Hispanic children, and 16.1% for non-Latino white children.

Among those who have cited the statistics about fatherlessness in the black community was former President Barack Obama in a speech from 2008.

"If we are honest with ourselves, we’ll admit that what too many fathers also are is missing, missing from too many lives and too many homes. They have abandoned their responsibilities, acting like boys instead of men. And the foundations of our families are weaker because of it," he said at the time.

"Nowhere is it more true than in the African American community. We know that more than half of all black children live in single-parent households, a number that has doubled — doubled — since we were children," Obama added.

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