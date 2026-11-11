Major Trump donor broadcasts loyalties to the left — just a week after blue-wave midterms

For a brief and glorious time, Big Tech fell in line with the political right, retreating from the mass censorship of the Biden regime, donating to Trump’s ballroom project, and resisting attempts to deplatform American citizens. Now, one big name — Palantir — is reversing course, kissing up to the left following the midterm results.

In an interview conducted by Politico, CEO and co-founder of Palantir Alex Karp shone a spotlight on his liberal upbringing, revealing that he grew up as a Democrat and that his company is a progressive organization.

At face value, it appears that Karp simply went along to get along with the Trump administration.

“I’ve been a Democrat my whole life,” he told Politico. “I grew up in a far-left environment. I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir — all of our products are essentially progressive.”

He went on to criticize the way President Trump has carried out mass deportations, which were intended to reverse the illegal immigration crisis enabled by the Biden administration.

Lastly, he shared his thoughts on “economic justice” in America, insisting that “the Democrats have an advantage here because for many Republicans there’s an orthodoxy that capitalism solves all problems. Maybe that was once true. I never thought it was true. It’s definitely not true now. And so basically everyone center, center-left understands this.”

All of this may come as a surprise to anyone who has followed Karp’s recent moves with the Trump administration. Before today, he was a huge proponent of President Trump’s agenda. He:

partnered with the CDC and HHS during Trump’s first term to analyze COVID-19 data.

donated $1 million to MAGA Inc. leading up to Trump starting his second term.

provided services to ICE to aid in deportations during Trump’s second term, even building an ImmigrationOS to target violent illegal immigrants and track self-deportations.

Donated $300 million to Trump’s White House ballroom project.

So what happened from then to now?

Karp’s support of Trump may actually be the outlier. Before Trump’s re-election, he reportedly favored Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during their 2024 campaign. Before that, he labeled himself as a “self-described socialist,” which makes sense following his anti-capitalist views espoused during the interview.

Going further back still, the Palantir CEO criticized Trump during his 2015 presidential campaign. In a video, Karp distilled the fortune of Trump’s real estate empire down to “fictitious wealth” while also lambasting him for his stance on deporting illegal immigrants. “I respect nothing about the dude,” he proclaimed definitively.

RELATED: There’s a simple logic behind Palantir’s controversial rise in Washington

Alex Karp. Kevin Diestsch/Getty Images

At face value, it appears that Karp simply went along to get along with the Trump administration. Or perhaps all of the Big Tech giants are feeling the political wave of change, and now they’re shifting their loyalties in hopes that the left will spare them and their companies from regulations, litigation, and blowback.

So far, Big AI looks to take a major hit as Democrats vow to pass harsher regulations and ban certain models. The tech giants also face an investigation over their ballroom donations, led by Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal (Conn.).

Big Tech made the same monumental shit to the right when Trump took the helm of his second term. Major tech leaders — like now-former Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg — attended the president’s inauguration. Around the same time, they spoke out against online censorship and admitted that they suppressed important stories, like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Now that the left won, they’re shifting again. Big Tech falls in line with whoever is in power to serve their own interests.

Perhaps worst for Karp is that his reversal back to his Democrat roots isn’t likely to earn him any points on either side of the political aisle. Now he risks the right turning its back on him for openly criticizing Trump in favor of the left, and the left may not trust him after all the support he gave to President Trump. It’s a game of losses with no likely winners.

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