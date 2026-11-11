Cruise ship housekeeper allegedly spots blood on guest's hands — then horror on guest room floor leads to murder charge

A Texas man is accused of brutally murdering his wife aboard a cruise ship after an argument caused him to "snap." The alleged murder was uncovered when a housekeeper attempted to deliver towels, according to authorities.

The alleged murder occurred Sunday aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship. The vessel, which has a passenger capacity of 5,877 guests, departed that day from the Port of Galveston in Texas.

'I want to make sure you understand what the government is alleging you have done.'

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday released a statement regarding the alleged homicide titled: "Murder on the high seas: alleged cruise ship killer gets federal charges."

The FBI identified the victim as Susan Watford, the wife of murder suspect Jason Watford, KRIV-TV reported. Jason Watford, 48, is from Tyler, Texas, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Roughly five hours into the cruise, Jason was dining at a restaurant aboard the ship when he got into an argument with his wife, according to the criminal complaint.

The statement said the husband went back to their guest room, and his wife followed about 25 minutes later, according to the complaint. Authorities said no one else was seen entering the room.

The statement read, "At approximately 9 p.m., less than an hour after the woman had entered the room, a cruise ship housekeeper knocked on the door and spoke briefly with Watford, according to the allegations."

The U.S. Attorney's office said the housekeeper noticed blood on Jason's hands and clothing — and then spotted a woman lying motionless and face down on the floor.

Citing the complaint, NBC News reported that shortly after the housekeeper left, Jason was seen sitting on the hallway floor, wearing different clothes, and scrolling on his phone.

The housekeeper said she alerted authorities on the ship.

Authorities found bloodstained clothing and the deceased woman on the floor of the room with "multiple facial injuries," according to the criminal complaint.

According to court documents, investigators said the husband never alerted ship security or medical personnel that his wife had been injured.

At approximately 11 p.m., the 1,060-foot cruise ship reversed course and headed back to Galveston, following instructions from authorities. The ship arrived in port at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The cruise ship was scheduled to travel to Costa Maya, the Roatan Islands, and Cozumel before returning to Galveston on Nov. 15.

The FBI's Houston field office said in a statement that "an individual has been taken into custody in connection with the alleged homicide aboard the MSC Seascape."

NBC News, citing the FBI, reported that a child who is “part of the family" was “involved in the situation"; the FBI and law enforcement partners found the child uninjured.

"The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said the child is safe and is currently in foster care," according to KRIV.

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During an interview with FBI investigators, Jason said he got into an argument with his wife while eating dinner and that the altercation continued when they returned to their cabin, according to the New York Post.

Court documents said Jason admitted that the quarrel caused him to "snap" and that he hit her "multiple times."

Watford told investigators that he choked the woman using both of his hands, the complaint said.

According to court documents, Watford also said he wrapped his arm around her neck while she was lying down for four to five minutes — and "released his hold only after becoming exhausted."

The attorney's office said Watford "struck a female passenger several times before strangling her with his hands and arm following a dispute in their room while aboard a cruise ship in international waters."

Watford was hit with a federal murder charge.

Watford faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine if convicted.

According to WTVT-TV, MSC issued a statement that read: "We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The ship has since left the port and resumed its planned itinerary."

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to perform an autopsy on Tuesday, ABC News reported.

Watford appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

According to KHOU-TV, a judge told Watford, "I want to make sure you understand what the government is alleging you have done."

Watford replied, "Uh, yes."

Watford reportedly had assaulted his wife previously.

The Associated Press, citing court records, reported that Watford was arrested in September 2024 after his wife told an officer that her husband grabbed her wrist during an argument over money.

The AP, citing court records, added that the officer wrote that Susan Watford recorded audio of the incident, and that her husband could be heard becoming aggravated as she yelled at him to back away; she ran and used a stun gun.

NBC News reported that Watford pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury to a family member and was sentenced to 15 months of probation and 30 hours of community service.

Watford is scheduled to appear in Galveston federal court at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16.

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