New York Sen. Chuck Schumer's days as Democrat leader may be numbered.

A new wave of no-confidence in the five-term senator has emerged from Schumer's left flank. The floated replacement is 67-year-old Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who has hammered the current minority leader for siding with crypto companies and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee among other issues.

'I will not be supporting Chuck.'

Schumer has been in left-wing Democrats' crosshairs for some time now. Despite leading his party to an at least seven-seat pick-up in the Senate in the midterms, Schumer is considered by many of his co-partisans to be milquetoast and out of touch.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) previously called for Schumer to be ousted, and Democrat Senators-elect Troy Jackson (Maine), Abdul El-Sayed (Mich.), and others have also pledged to ditch Schumer.

"I am for Chris Van Hollen," El-Sayed said on Thursday.

Jackson agreed.

“I’ve already said, I told Senator Schumer I’m going to support somebody else, so that’s no different now," the incoming Maine senator said on Friday.

Van Hollen himself sees the midterm results as a rebuke of business-as-usual.

“The Senate Democratic caucus needs a little bit of democracy itself in this moment,” Van Hollen said on Tuesday.

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US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House on January 25, 2023, in Washington, DC. Sen. Sanders had a meeting with President Joe Biden earlier. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I personally have known Chuck Schumer for over 30 years, and I like Chuck. Nobody who works harder than Chuck Schumer," Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. "But in my view, the time is now for change, and I will not be supporting Chuck to be re-elected as the Democratic leader."

Sanders added that he believes Schumer failed to lead Democrats in a "new and bold direction," while Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said she wants a new voice for the party.

Democrats are expected to hold a secret-ballot vote for their next Senate leader in early December.

Schumer intends to run for majority leader and believes he will win.

“I’m confident I will be elected majority leader, and our caucus is really united in focusing on bringing down costs, on ending the corruption, on ending the chaos, on ending the war," Schumer said on Tuesday after Sanders and Slotkin went public with their opposition. "We have great unity in our caucus, and I’ll be proud to lead it.”

Schumer and Van Hollen did not respond to requests for comment from Blaze News.

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