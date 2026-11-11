Veterans get one day of thanks — and VA red tape year-round

My father served as a colonel in the Army and later as chief counsel for the California Department of Veterans Affairs. Yet his own post-traumatic stress disorder went undiagnosed for years.

His VA benefits became a vital source of help for him, my mother, and my two siblings with disabilities. I’ve seen firsthand what those benefits mean to a family — and what years of uncertainty can cost.

Veterans should not have to depend on extraordinary persistence to receive ordinary benefits.

Two of my brothers are serving in the military. I have also spent my career in foreign affairs, where service members play an essential role in American policy. The sacrifices of military families are not abstractions to me.

Every November 11, Americans honor the roughly 17 million veterans who have served in uniform. Veterans Day is an occasion for gratitude. It should also make us ask a question: Are we giving veterans the help they have earned?

Too often, the answer is no.

The VA has made real progress against its disability claims backlog. The number of overdue claims fell below 70,000 in July. But the backlog subsequently climbed again: By October 31, 79,004 claims for disability compensation and pension benefits had been pending more than 125 days.

That is the VA’s definition of a backlogged claim. It does not mean the paperwork has gone unreviewed. It means the claim remains unresolved more than four months after filing. For a veteran waiting on compensation, the distinction offers little comfort.

Many veterans turn to veterans’ service organizations for help. Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, and Paralyzed Veterans of America are among the organizations whose VA-accredited representatives help veterans gather evidence, file claims, and challenge adverse decisions. All free of charge.

Their work is often invaluable. But even the most dedicated advocate must work within a system the advocate does not control. Veterans should not have to depend on extraordinary persistence to receive ordinary benefits.

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A disability claim may require medical records, evidence connecting an injury or illness to military service, and an appeal if the VA denies benefits. An accredited representative can help veterans through that process. For someone already coping with illness or financial strain, having a qualified advocate can make an enormous difference.

Change requires leadership from Congress and VA Secretary Doug Collins. Congress should protect access to accredited outside advocates and streamline accreditation for qualified representatives. The VA should reduce needless paperwork and work more closely with the organizations veterans already trust.

Congress must also hold the VA accountable for results. The department already publishes claims-processing data. Lawmakers should use it to set measurable goals, identify bottlenecks, and demand answers when claims linger. Members of Congress who have worn the uniform ought to lead that effort.

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The test should be more than a favorable headline about a shrinking backlog. Congress should examine how long veterans wait, whether claims are decided correctly, and whether delays are growing again. A falling national total offers little consolation to someone whose own claim remains stuck.

None of this diminishes the importance of Veterans Day ceremonies, parades, or expressions of thanks. I welcome them. But honoring service means more than applauding it. Veterans deserve timely decisions on the benefits they earned, and families should not be left wondering when help will come.

My father's experience taught me what can happen when a service-related condition goes unrecognized for years. The VA's benefits can be lifesaving. Accessing them should not become another ordeal.

On November 12, the parades will be over. The claims — and the veterans waiting on them — will remain. Let’s do better.