‘The hard questions only go one way’: Glenn Beck slams media’s hypocrisy over Trump’s ‘hate’ and Chappelle’s Kirk joke

Last weekend, comedian Dave Chappelle sparked backlash after leaked clips from his Madison Square Garden shows captured him making light of the murder of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered — and I shouldn't say this publicly — but I feel better,” he said to a crowd that laughed and applauded.

Two days after Chappelle’s “joke” ignited a social media firestorm, CBS correspondent Ross Douthat interviewed President Donald Trump on “60 Minutes.” Douthat asked him whether he could forgive enemies like Nancy Pelosi and James Comey if doing so were required to enter heaven, and Trump confessed that he “probably cannot” forgive them, even under those conditions.

“I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will,” he added in a moment of brutal honesty.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck believes both Chappelle and President Trump were presented with the “same question”: “What do you do with your enemies?”

“The president's answer was honest. It was not Christian, and both of those things can be true at the same time,” Glenn says, acknowledging the president’s ongoing history of being targeted with lawfare, assassination attempts, and attacks on his family.

“It's not an excuse. My forgiveness is not dependent on what they do; my forgiveness is required no matter what they do, OK?” he adds. “But I'd rather have a man tell me the truth about his heart than recite a sermon he doesn't believe.”

Chappelle’s “joke,” however, is a different story altogether in Glenn’s eyes.

He points out that in 2022, a man rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl and tackled Chappelle in the middle of his set.

“Chappelle knows exactly what it feels like to be a man with a microphone when somebody decides your words deserve violence,” Glenn says.

“Back then, who stood up for him? Charlie Kirk,” he answers.

Glenn is angered by the sick irony of the situation.

“[Charlie] was shot in the neck while doing the thing that Chappelle does for a living — just talking. … And 14 months later, one of the most famous comedians in the world stood in the most famous arena in the world and told 20,000 people that the murder puts him in a good mood!” he exclaims.

But there’s another dark irony that provokes Glenn: The media is treating only Trump’s answer as a moral question.

“Where's Douthat asking Chappelle about the judgment seat? Where's the correspondent leaning in, ‘Can you find it in your heart to stop celebrating the death of a murdered man? Why not? Are you worried about going to hell?’” he says.

“Where are the thoughtful columns about what this says about our souls and the souls of all those who clap and cheer? The same people who were really super concerned this weekend about whether the president's going to forgive Nancy Pelosi have very little to say about the man joking that a dead father improved his morning commute,” he continues.

For Glenn, it’s obvious that “the hard questions only go one way.”

“You can't demand grace from a man who was shot at and then say nothing to the man laughing at the one who was shot,” Glenn says. “That's not a moral standard; that's a weapon, and people see it.”

To hear more of Glenn’s commentary and analysis, watch the video above.

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