Steve Deace lays out three reasons Trump may be dangling amnesty — and one could change everything

President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he wants to work with Democrats on immigration could have enormous consequences for the Republican Party — and BlazeTV host Steve Deace believes it may become the defining moment of the 2028 election.

“If he cuts a deal for amnesty of any kind, it will irreparably split our base. It will irrevocably split it for the future,” Deace warns, noting that it has “become the number-one issue for our base.”

And while young men ages 18 to 29 are among the strongest Republican voters against amnesty, Deace explains that “Millennials are young men too” who “have families” and are “the ones working a lot of the jobs right now.”

“This is their number-one issue,” he says.

Deace believes that’s what could happen if Trump “really means it.”

But he also points out that Trump has offered Democrats a deal like this before.

“He did offer the Democrats a Dreamer amnesty, remember, in 2019, which they didn’t take, and it shut the government down. People got so pissed off, the government got shut down over something that was pretty obvious to them that Democrats backed away. They still didn’t take the amnesty deal,” he says.

That’s why Deace says it's “also entirely possible that this is a shrewd and clever move.”

“Save your stupid never-Trump 4D chess. Some of you act like Trump is not permitted to have a triple-digit IQ. He’s been way more successful in life than 99.99% of you,” Deace says.

“It’s entirely possible that this is an attempt to entrap Democrats, to show that, ‘Hey, they promised you that they were going to run on fixing your issues, but they’re the same communist radicals they’ve always been. I offered them a deal, even ticked off my own base to do it, man,’” he continues.

“And Democrats still wouldn’t take the deal,” he adds.

Deace also sees a third possibility: that “Trump is facing real impeachment.”

“And I think the president cares greatly about not being the only president ever removed from office. So it’s entirely possible that he threw this out there as an olive branch to several limp-wristed, you know, low-T Republicans that he is worried will vote with Democrats to have him removed from office to make an example out of him,” he explains.

However, while Trump’s comment may mean “one of those three things today,” Deace says that could change.

“We’re just going to wait and see what it means, because ultimately, we’ll find out,” he says. “You know a tree by its fruit, right?”

“We’ll find out by what the president does with this, and that will tell us what it means,” he continues. “If it means he sold out his base, it’ll take us years to recover from this.”

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