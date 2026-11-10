Actor Ryan Phillippe says he's done with politics — but progressives tell him he's not allowed

When is "your" truth not your truth?

When it rubs progressives the wrong way, of course.

'This is MY list and if you disturb my peace here…vanquished.'

Truth bombed

Actor Ryan Phillippe recently found out when he dared to share a list of 18 things he no longer wants to engage with. Nestled at No. 3 — after "Halloween" and "Fantasy football" — was "Politics."

"Putting this on main to keep me accountable," the 52-year-old wrote, stressing: "It's MY list, not imposing it on anyone."

His critics were more than happy to pick up the slack.

Some readers immediately attacked Phillippe for seemingly being unsympathetic to their concerns. A recurring complaint was that disengaging from politics amounted to not caring about life and death.

Disengaging with politics is not a choice when "there are lives that depend on it," one freelance writer replied.

"People are legit being kidnapped and killed by ICE and you can't be bothered with politics lol," wrote an aspiring food blogger.

RELATED: Actor Ryan Phillippe says 'firm and fervent belief in God' helped him shed addiction and depression

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

'Must be nice'

A self-described Latino from Houston suggested Phillippe could afford to disengage only because his own children weren't at risk of being abducted or shot for looking like illegal immigrants.

"I mean no one is snatching your kids up or shooting them just bc they look 'illegal' so yeah you can afford not to engage in politics," the man wrote.

Other backlash ranged from simple messages like "Must be nice" to bashing Phillippe for using a Drake song on his post.

"Meanwhile you have a [pedophile] song playing on this post - have you tried growing tf up?" one reader said.

By contrast, his criticism of professional sports and gambling attracted comparatively little attention among the negative responses cited here, despite receiving the longest explanation on his list.

Phillippe said he was dropping professional sports as a pastime — with the notable exception of his beloved Philadelphia 76ers — primarily because of the industry's partnerships with "corrosive gambling sites and apps." He also cited rampant injuries, particularly in the NFL.

That complaint appeared alongside "doom scrolling" and "doomsday scenarios," as well as more personal grievances such as "fake love," "being used," and "insincere obligations." And then there was "Halloween," which drew some humorous replies of its own.

RELATED: GUITAR HERO: Metallica front man puts music before political 'bulls**t'

Jake Giles Netter/Disney/Getty Images

Peace out

Phillippe's desire to cut unnecessary negativity out of his life may also reflect a spiritual journey he has discussed publicly. The actor previously said that working on the movie "Prey" helped reconnect him with God.

"It was right after filming it where I went on this spiritual journey where I started going really deep inside," he remembered. "I got back into reading the Bible and various other religious tomes, but I found myself drawn to this notion of spirituality."

"You look for more," Phillippe added. "I wanted to have a relationship and understanding with God, and I was craving that."

In response to the backlash in his comments, Phillippe wrote, "This is MY list and if you disturb my peace here…vanquished."

Phillippe isn't the only celebrity to suggest that politics doesn't need to intrude on every aspect of entertainment. Artist Ed Sheeran and the band Metallica have also expressed reluctance to turn their public appearances into political diatribes or activism.

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