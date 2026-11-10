Jim Jordan snags top job as Republicans vote to shake up leadership after devastating midterms

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has won his bid to become the top Republican in the House next term.

Opposed by Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Jordan reportedly won the secret-ballot race for House Republican minority leader on Tuesday 106-73. Jordan's experience as Judiciary Committee chairman may have contributed to his win, with subpoena and impeachment threats already flying after Democrats' midterm victory.

'Jim is exactly the right man for the job to fight back against the radical, crazy agenda of Democrats.'

Jordan promised party unity and campaigned on his familiarity with Democrats' tactics in the House.

“I am battle-tested on the oversight front, and I know the Democrats’ playbook,” Jordan wrote in a letter to other House Republicans prior to his win. “I know what it will take to lead our Conference in the minority, to stay unified, and to coordinate and calibrate our response to the Democrats’ tactics.”

Jordan was widely considered to be the more conservative option and has remained close to President Donald Trump since 2016.

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Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris celebrated Jordan's victory in a statement posted to X.

"Congratulations to Jim Jordan, House Freedom Caucus founder and former chairman, on being elected House Republican Leader! A fierce fighter, uniter, principled conservative, and relentless advocate for the American people," Harris wrote. "Jim is exactly the right man for the job to fight back against the radical, crazy agenda of Democrats."

Neither Trump nor outgoing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson intervened in the race.

Current House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) was elected minority whip by a similarly large margin to Jordan, cruising to victory over Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), 103-76, in the secret-ballot vote.

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