Mailman spots eerie note at entrance of New Jersey home — cops go inside and make horrifying discovery

A mailman spotted a chilling note at the entrance of a New Jersey home late last week and alerted authorities, which led to a grisly discovery inside the residence.

Dom Clements, a carrier for the United States Postal Service, was delivering mail along his route in Mount Holly on Friday when he noticed something unsettling.

'The whole situation was weird.'

Clements told the New York Post he saw a sign at the entrance of the home that read: "9-1-1 Inside." He said the writing was above a drawing of two sad faces with Xs for eyes.

"I thought it was weird because the only person that would have been able to see that sign would have been me, ’cause I'm the only one that goes to that house every day," Clements told the Post. "And it’s just like, nobody else can, you can’t see that sign from outside."

The paper noted that it was a "ramshackle" and "dilapidated" home with "peeling paint and rotting window frames."

Clements said the sign had been attached to the home using clear wrapping tape. The mailbox on the property also was sealed with the same clear wrapping tape, according to Clements.

Clements notified police about the ominous note.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said in a statement that three deceased elderly individuals were found inside the home Friday afternoon.

The prosecutor said their identities were being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

A neighbor told WCAU-TV that officers informed him there was "a lot of blood" when police found the bodies in the home.

Authorities said the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies.

Neighbor David Babcock told WCAU-TV the residents of the home were two brothers and a sister in their 60s.

People magazine indicated that authorities have not said if foul play was involved, or if there are any suspects in the deaths of the three siblings.

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Mount Holly Police Chief Clifford Spencer stated, "I want to reassure our residents that, based on the preliminary investigation, there is no ongoing threat to public safety."

Spencer acknowledged that the situation is "deeply concerning to our community."

"As your chief of police, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our residents remain my highest priority," the chief added.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Clements told the Post the sign was "so bizarre" and "weird."

The USPS employee added to the paper that "the only person who goes up to the door is the mail carrier."

"It's weird. The whole situation was weird," Clements added. "Definitely don’t want it to happen again."

Clements noted that the people who lived at the home seemed like "nice people."

A local resident, who did not want to be identified, told the Post, "I mean, we’ve been here 50-some years. They were here before us, but they pretty much stayed by themselves."

"I do know that one sister was a crossing guard for years," the resident continued. "My kids knew her and everything like that. And so she worked parades and other things as a crossing guard here in town."

The resident recalled, "The one brother, he was like clockwork. He would always walk down to 7-Eleven around 2:30, 3, and walk on back. I think he would get lottery tickets and something to drink. But other than that, they would barely leave their house. And none of them drove anywhere."

When asked if he was surprised that something terrible happened at that residence, Babcock told WCAU "not really," but he added that he didn't expect it to be that horrific.

"We thought the house would get condemned, and they would send them to a group home," Babcock said.

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