‘Extinction-level event’: DeSantis sounds alarm on GOP losses after Florida win

The Republican Party just got a brutal midterm wake-up call, but Florida somehow escaped the carnage.

As Democrats swept key races across the country, the Sunshine State held its ground — and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) says there's a reason his state didn't get swallowed by the blue wave.

“We had a seawall around Florida. That’s where this blue wave, this tsunami that swept out everybody, didn’t happen,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments.

“There’s only one reason, and that’s Ron DeSantis,” he adds.

“He delivered,” Jeff Fisher agrees. “He said what they were going to do, and they did it.”

“And he keeps doing it,” Gray says. “And he’s been doing that since 2018. And so they were protected as a result.”

And in a statement following the elections, DeSantis warned that the blue wave was “as close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country as we’ve probably seen in the last 100 years.”

“But it didn’t happen here. Out of the 10 largest states in this union, only one state will have Republican control of their state, and that is Florida,” he added.

Gray believes that DeSantis’ well-deserved public victory lap is “preparation for him to run for president in 2028.”

“I don’t think there’s any question he’s going to run,” he says. “He’s got to.”

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