Judge sets Charlie Kirk assassination trial date — and his family isn't happy about the delay

The Charlie Kirk murder trial has been scheduled — but not in a way his family and supporters would like.

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf has set jury selection to begin on June 21, 2028, nearly three years after Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

'As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months.'

June 2028 is still well ahead of the accused party's request to have the trial begin in the third quarter of 2029, Breitbart reported.

The court reserved 105 court days for the death-penalty trial of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting Kirk. Robinson has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated murder charge against him.

The delay in the trial, however, was called "deeply disappointing" by the Kirk family.

RELATED: UVU releases report on Charlie Kirk assassination

In a statement from Erika Kirk's X account on Monday, the Kirk family said, "Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing. While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability.

"As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months," the statement concluded.

Commentator Eric Daugherty weighed in on the trial date announcement and agreed with the Kirk family.

"That is way too freaking long," he said. "Seems like the judge just divided it down the middle to not cause any massive waves."

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