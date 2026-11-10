Political campaigns spend tens of millions trying to clean up their candidates' public image. Campaign managers buy TV ads. They test slogans in focus groups and flood mailboxes with leaflets that portray swamp creatures as borderline saints. But in modern elections, those traditional PR blitzes matter far less than what happens on a single online reference page.

The recent election of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan offers a textbook case study in how public memory gets manipulated right before voters step into the booth. In recent months, a rather prolific Wikipedia editor using the handle CopyleftEverything has carried out a massive makeover of El-Sayed's profile page. Between October 10 and November 1, the spin merchant made 17 edits to the page, adding over 15,000 bytes of content while the entry racked up roughly 1.64 million views.

Wikipedia restricted edits to El-Sayed’s entry to protected user classes.

The edits weren't routine formatting touch-ups or fixing minor typographical errors.

The account removed a 1,642-byte section describing El-Sayed’s attempt to hire Lenore Goldman as a Jewish community liaison, alongside documented tension between his team and Michigan's Jewish community. It sanitized the description of El-Sayed's ally Hasan Piker, a political commentator who has repeatedly claimed that America deserved 9/11, from a controversial left-wing streamer to a neutral commentator. It inserted favorable notes regarding endorsements from former president and current podcaster Barack Obama as well as Kamala Harris, who remains the nation's most reliable provider of unintentional comedy.

CopyleftEverything also altered the wording surrounding El-Sayed's medical credentials, shifting the text from stating he had never held a medical license to stating he simply hadn't pursued one.

Replying on X to reporting about the extensive edits by narrative manipulation analyst Ashley Rindsberg, Katie Miller, wife of new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, responded bluntly: "This is how you rig elections."

She's right.

Deep cover

A difference large enough to drive a fleet of ambulances through exists between never obtaining a medical license and choosing not to pursue one. The first states an objective administrative fact; the second offers an incredibly accommodating narrative.

When a candidate’s past includes plenty of controversy, voters rely on search engines and encyclopedia entries for the facts. Removing documented history regarding relations with local faith communities or altering official background details converts a reference tool into a shadow campaign platform.

Public records show El-Sayed’s father, Mohamed El-Sayed, served as a board member for the Islamic charity Life for Relief and Development. In 2014, the charity reached a $780,000 federal settlement over unauthorized financial transfers to Iraq during 2002 to 2003. Investigative reports entered into evidence during the 2008 Holy Land Foundation trial linked early leadership within that organization to Muslim Brotherhood networks in North America. Furthermore, his father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, served on the board of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan. Given El-Sayed's recent election victory and his cozy relationship with the dangerous organization, Americans in Michigan and beyond are entitled to ask questions and expect honest answers. When digital entries are deliberately distorted right before an election, voters lose the ability to assess that record for themselves.

RELATED: Don't trust the socialists — tech won the midterms

Tom Baker/Getty Images

Interestingly but not surprisingly, Wikipedia restricted edits to El-Sayed’s entry to protected user classes, while Mike Rogers’ page, his Republican opponent’s, remained open to edits. On November 1, the same active account inserted material directly into Rogers’ entry about allegations of campaign funding.

The future of fudging

The platform’s left-leaning favoritism becomes critical when evaluating the future of AI.

Modern AI models sometimes invent facts out of thin air, but that's becoming rarer by the day. They train heavily on open-source web repositories like Wikipedia, and sites like Wikipedia know it well. "In the AI era, Wikipedia has never been more valuable," the Wikimedia Foundation proudly proclaims. When a candidate's background gets scrubbed from the source site, AI tools mistake the glorified propaganda for baseline truth.

When voters ask ChatGPT or Claude about a candidate’s record, the algorithm regurgitates the edited version without mentioning the deleted paragraphs. Digital reputation management no longer requires buying commercial ads. One only needs to maintain control over a few key web entries just before the polls open.

To those who dismiss these editing skirmishes as nothing more than a nothingburger, the real danger isn't just that a single web page was modified but that the public history of an incoming U.S. senator was actively altered without disclosure, leaving voters with an incomplete record on Election Day. Anyone who consulted Wikipedia before voting for El-Sayed has every reason to feel cheated.

When reference platforms claim impartiality while serving as pre-election PR vehicles, the entire foundation of an informed electorate crumbles. Conservatives have long argued that media institutions operate in a hostile, contemptible manner. Their arguments are grounded in reality.

If an anonymous editor can alter medical credentials, remove documented community clashes, and insert campaign talking points without oversight, political campaigns will stop spending money on traditional ads altogether. An editor will simply hire digital squads to rewrite candidate histories in real time, ensuring that voters only ever see what the campaign wants them to see.

Democratic accountability relies entirely on voters having access to facts, no matter how ugly they may be, before making their choice at the ballot box. When those facts are systematically tampered with on the world's primary reference source, voters lose their ability to hold candidates accountable for their past sins.

Those who control the past control the future. And in the digital information age, the left appears to hold the upper hand.