‘Do not mess around with God’: Forrest Frank’s warning after midterms draws Glenn Beck’s praise

Last week, popular Christian music artist Forrest Frank responded to online celebrations of Democrat midterm wins, including X posts like “we’re gonna invent new genders you haven’t even imagined yet,” “we are gonna trans your kids so bad,” and “*throws Amex down at the abortion clinic* keep the tab open.”

Acknowledging that he tries to “stay out of politics” but sometimes feels compelled to “speak up,” Frank warned, “Do not mess around with God. Do not mess around with the family.”

“The final verse in the Old Testament reads as this: ‘He will turn the hearts of the fathers to the children and the hearts of the children to the fathers. Otherwise, I will destroy the land,”’ he quoted. “If we lose the family, we lose everything.”

Frank then gave his followers two pieces of advice.

“Pray, discern, read your Word, hold your family tight, lead your family. Let's be the soldiers that we signed up to be for the kingdom,” he said. “And secondly, be encouraged because God is the victor. He wins. And at the end of the day, every knee will bow.”

BlazeTV co-founder Glenn Beck was moved by Frank’s boldness to step in “political” spaces that are really theological at their core.

“We're not dealing with politics any more. We are messing with stuff that we should not be messing with,” he says, reiterating Frank’s warning.



While the threats to trans kids and abort more babies were likely intended to be satirical, Glenn knows they aren’t jokes.

“I know you're not joking about transing vulnerable kids. … 'We're going to kill more babies.' I know you're not joking about being a communist,” he says, pleading for “God [to] have mercy on all of our souls.”

Even though there are millions of Americans who do not support gender ideology, abortion, and other left-wing initiatives, the country, Glenn explains, will be judged as a whole.

“This country swims or sinks together. A house divided against itself cannot stand. That's Lincoln,” he says.

“When did he say that? When half the country was saying slavery is right and righteous, and it was being preached from the churches … and then other churches were preaching this is unrighteous.”

Lincoln’s America, Glenn says, “wasn't divided on something small” but on the paramount question of “freedom or slavery, life or death, brutality or kindness.”

“That's where we are,” he warns.

But Glenn’s message to his audience isn’t one “of darkness.”

“I want to bring you the message on how important your light is,” he says.

“If they are going to pray for hate, it is essential that you pray for love. You have to pray for peace and life and for our children and their children and our families and their families. We must pray for mercy.”

“Darkness,” says Glenn, “cannot conquer light” — not even “one pin light.”

“Today, that's you doing whatever it is that you're called to do in your family, in your job, in your neighborhood, in your office, with your friends, in the grocery store, wherever you are,” he says.

“Be that one pin light. Every decision you make is to counter evil. You are the balance that keeps our country from tipping into darkness.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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