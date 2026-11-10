Massive fan club for Bruce Springsteen IMPLODES after he endorses extremist Democrat

A Bruce Springsteen social media fan club with nearly 20,000 members closed down over bickering about the rocker's political activism.

Springsteen has become more and more vocal about his political beliefs, but his endorsement of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for the U.S. Senate pushed the group over the top, according to their co-founder Howie Chaz.

'What should have been respectful differences of opinion too often deteriorated into personal attacks, bullying, insults, and some genuinely vile and hateful rhetoric.'

On Sunday, Howie and Julie Chaz announced that the "Spring-Nuts" Facebook page would shut down after 11 years.

"As the world grew increasingly divisive, hostile, those tensions inevitably spilled into our little corner of the E Street world," their statement read.

"What should have been respectful differences of opinion too often deteriorated into personal attacks, bullying, insults, and some genuinely vile and hateful rhetoric."

The 77-year-old rocker publicly acknowledged the group in 2022 and thanked them for raising money for charity.

Springsteen has been more strident in recent years about his opposition to President Donald Trump and Trump supporters. That activism led to his endorsement of El-Sayed, who went on to win his campaign for one of Michigan's seats in the U.S. Senate.

"El-Sayed is ... a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House," Springsteen wrote on Instagram on Nov. 2, just before Election Day.

The Chazes, who described themselves as "proud Jews," said Springsteen's politics made it harder to run their fan group.

"Adding to the division, and most disturbing to us was Bruce's recent endorsement of Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has strong relationships with people who have open disdain for America and Jews," they said

They cited El-Sayed campaigning with influencer Hasan Piker, who had said in 2019 that the U.S. deserved the 9/11 terror attacks.

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"Ultimately, that brings us to the incredibly difficult decision to close this chapter of Spring-Nuts. Not because of one endorsement, one disagreement, or one individual, but because of the cumulative toll that years of increasing division have taken on the very spirit of this community," the message added.

The Chazes said they will rebrand to cover music more generally, but said they have no ill will toward Springsteen.

El-Sayed easily defeated Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate ever.

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