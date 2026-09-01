Ocasio-Cortez REFUSES to distance herself from extremist influencer

While many believe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is positioning herself for a presidential run, she refuses to separate from extremist influencer Hasan Piker.

Piker is a far-left communist who defends Muslim terrorists and has even said America deserved the 9/11 attacks, but many Democrats have found it difficult to condemn him.

'And young people are engaging in mediums and conversations that we have a responsibility to attend to and be responsive to. ... Millennials are not, you know, punk kids anymore.'

Ocasio-Cortez was given the chance to reject Piker's extremism when confronted by CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju about Abdul El-Sayed, the Islamic Democratic Michigan candidate for the U.S. Senate.

"Do you think that Abdul El-Sayed needs to do more to disavow Hasan Piker, given how big of an issue he's become?" Raju asked.

"I do not think that a Twitch streamer is what the people of Michigan are concerning themselves on," she replied. "So I think that what they want to hear all of us talk about is how we're going to make their lives more affordable."

The left-wing congresswoman had responded similarly when challenged by Jonathan Karl on ABC's "This Week" early in August.

"Is he somebody that should have a role in the progressive movement going forward?" Karl asked.

"I think when we look at our elections that have happened, we have lost young people. Much hay was made about the fact that we lost young men in the last election, and many of the same consultants that are wringing their hands today were the same ones talking about how we need to go on 'Joe Rogan,'" she replied.

She said that Democrats should not be participating in "cancel culture" over Piker.

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"I think the fact of the matter is, is that Democrats can go on 'Joe Rogan,' Democrats can go on Fox News, Democrats have a responsibility to build a winning coalition. And young people are engaging in mediums and conversations that we have a responsibility to attend to and be responsive to."

She added, "Millennials are not, you know, punk kids anymore."

El-Sayed similarly said about Piker, "While politicians and pundits try to make this race about a Twitch streamer, we’re going to be talking about gas, groceries, good schools, and health care. Because that’s what Michiganders keep asking about."

Piker appeared to be supportive of a possible presidential run for Ocasio-Cortez in 2028, and polling shows her near the top for the Democratic nomination.

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