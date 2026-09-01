Ex-special education teacher 'obsessed' with student sobs as judge blasts her for assaulting boy: 'You ruined him'

A former New Jersey special education teacher was skewered by a judge while being sentenced for sexually assaulting an underage student, according to multiple reports.

In January, 45-year-old Allison Havemann-Niedrach of Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault as part of a plea deal, according to NJ.com.

'I don't have the vocabulary to describe how serious and disturbing it is.'

On Aug. 28, Havemann-Niedrach was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, according to court records.

NJ.com, citing records, reported that Havemann-Niedrach will have to serve more than 10 years and two months before she's eligible for parole.

Patch Middletown reported that Havemann-Niedrach was ordered to surrender her teaching license, barred from future public employment, placed under parole supervision for life, and required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

The judge also ordered Havemann-Niedrach to never contact the victim or his family.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Havemann-Niedrach was indicted on seven counts — including endangering the welfare of a child, endangering the welfare of a child by way of the manufacture of child sexual abuse materials, official misconduct, and sexual assault — but additional charges were dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

The victim said the sexual abuse was "like a nightmare," which caused him sleeping struggles and issues with his grades, according to the Asbury Park Press.

"For two or three years, I thought it was my fault," the victim told the court, but added, "I forgive her for what she did."

Havemann-Niedrach told the judge, "I apologize profusely for my actions. I am moved by his forgiveness."

The victim's mother, speaking through a Spanish-to-English translator, told the judge that no child should suffer what happened to her son and that she hoped justice would be carried out.

The judge berated Havemann-Niedrach for sexually assaulting the 15-year-old student.

State Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley proclaimed, "You are his trauma. You ruined him."

The judge pointed out that the victim had contemplated suicide in the summer of 2024 after revealing the abuse he endured.

"This is not a single episode of abhorrent behavior," O'Malley continued.

The judge said Havemann-Niedrach had groomed the boy months before the relationship became sexual, according to the Asbury Park Press.

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As Blaze News reported in June 2024, Havemann-Niedrach was a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, which educates students in grades six through eight.

Havemann-Niedrach had worked for the Freehold Borough School District since 2022, according to her LinkedIn page, which has since been deleted.

The former teacher describes herself as a "passionate, results-driven, and sincere educator. Poised and competent and thrives in performance-driven environments. Demonstrated history of a 'do what it takes' work ethic, and true differentiated instruction."



The Asbury Park Press reported that Havemann-Niedrach began to show up at the victim's sporting events and his place of work, "bringing him food and buying him gifts, including a sex toy" in the fall of 2023.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Havemann-Niedrach started sexually abusing the student around January 2024.

Blaze News previously reported, "The Monmouth County Prosecutor Special Victims Bureau and the Freehold Police Department reportedly discovered more than 25,000 text messages between the teacher and the student."

Assistant Monmouth County prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki said the thousands of text messages between Havemann-Niedrach and the 15-year-old student included the exchange of sexually illicit photos and videos.

During the detention hearing, Zanzuccki described Havemann-Niedrach as being "obsessed" with the boy.

Investigators said the former teacher sexually abused the victim at her house and at hotels from January 2024 through June 2024.

Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano stated during a detention hearing in July 2024: "Clearly, this is a very, very serious and disturbing offense."

"I don't have the vocabulary to describe how serious and disturbing it is," Falcetano said. "It's predatory, it is a breach of trust, it crosses the line. As a special education teacher, she should have known that line is even closer than for a regular teacher."

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