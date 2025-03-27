'Obsessed' ex-special education teacher indicted on child sex crimes, allegedly exchanged 25,000 messages with student​

A former New Jersey special education teacher has been indicted on seven counts of child sex crimes against an eighth-grade student in her class, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced the indictment against Allison Havemann-Niedrach, a 44-year-old former teacher and mother of two from Jackson.

'I don't have the vocabulary to describe how serious and disturbing it is.'

Havemann-Niedrach was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child via the manufacture of child sexual abuse materials, second-degree official misconduct, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering, and two counts of second-degree endangering.

In July 2024, a judge placed Allison Havemann-Niedrach in home detention and ordered her to have no contact with minors except her own two children, who are ages 5 and 12.

Havemann-Niedrach previously had been employed since 2022 as a special education teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, which educates students in grades six through eight.

As Blaze News previously reported, Havemann-Niedrach is accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy starting in January 2024 until her arrest in June 2024.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano said during a detention hearing in July 2024: "Clearly, this is a very, very serious and disturbing offense."

"I don't have the vocabulary to describe how serious and disturbing it is," Falcetano stated. "It's predatory, it is a breach of trust, it crosses the line. As a special education teacher, she should have known that line is even closer than for a regular teacher."

The Monmouth County Prosecutor Special Victims Bureau and the Freehold Police Department reportedly discovered more than 25,000 text messages between the teacher and the student.

According to assistant Monmouth County prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, the investigation allegedly uncovered thousands of text messages between Havemann-Niedrach and the 15-year-old student, which included the exchange of sexually illicit photos and videos.

School officials allegedly observed Havemann-Niedrach bringing the student food and eating lunch with him daily in a classroom. The teacher allegedly gave the boy gifts.

During the detention hearing, Zanzuccki said Havemann-Niedrach was "obsessed" with the boy.

Investigators claimed that the ex-teacher engaged in illegal sexual acts with the alleged victim at her house and at hotels.

Zanzuccki said investigators learned that the alleged victim told a friend that he was dating a teacher.

The teen's mother allegedly contacted investigators to inform them that her son admitted to her that he had been in a sexual relationship with Havemann-Niedrach, Zanzuccki said.

Asia Michael — the superintendent of the Freehold Borough School District — sent an email to staff and parents in June 2024 regarding the arrest of someone described as a "former staff member."

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share some distressing news with you,'' the email read. "We have been informed that a former staff member has been arrested on allegations of third-degree aggravated sexual assault and inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor."

Anyone with any information about the alleged teacher sex scandal is urged to contact Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!