'Passionate' special education teacher at New Jersey intermediate school charged with sexual assault of student

A New Jersey special education teacher at an intermediate school was arrested for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, according to authorities.

The Monmouth County Prosecutors Office announced in a Saturday press release that Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 43, was arrested without incident earlier this week. The prosecutor's office said Havemann-Niedrach has been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Havemann-Niedrach is a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School – which educates students in grades six through eight.

Havemann-Niedrach has worked for the Freehold Borough School District since 2022, according to her LinkedIn page.

The teacher describes herself as: "Passionate, results-driven, and sincere educator. Poised and competent and thrives in performance driven environments. Demonstrated history of a 'do what it takes' work ethic, and true differentiated instruction."

An investigation by Monmouth County Prosecutors Office Special Victims Bureau and Freehold Police Department alleged that Havemann-Niedrach began sexually abusing a student earlier this year, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Law enforcement officials did not reveal the age of the alleged victim or if the victim was a student of Havemann-Niedrach.

Asia Michael – the superintendent of the Freehold Borough School District – sent an email to staff and parents regarding the arrest of someone described as a "former staff member."

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share some distressing news with you,'' the email read, according to the Asbury Park Press. "We have been informed that a former staff member has been arrested on allegations of third-degree aggravated sexual assault and inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor."

Michael added, "Please be assured that our district has been fully cooperative with the prosecutor's office since the outset of this investigation. The safety and well-being of our students and staff have been our top priority, and we took immediate measures to ensure their protection."

Havemann-Niedrach's attorney – Thomas Huth – stated, "My client maintains her innocence at this time. We have no further comment.''

Havemann-Niedrach was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, where she will reportedly remain until her first appearance and detention hearing at Monmouth County Superior Court, which is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the alleged teacher sex scandal is urged to contact MCPO Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443.

