‘Killed to Order’: How China secretly harvests and traffics organs

What if a heart transplant could be scheduled weeks in advance? Not because a donor volunteered, but because a prisoner was selected to die?

Epoch Times senior editor and "Killed to Order" author Jan Jekielek explains that this is happening right now — and it’s happening in China.

“This really is a kind of next level form of organ trafficking, the most extreme example I’m aware of. And the key part is that it happens at scale” Jekielek tells BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”



And it’s nothing like a “normal situation,” where an organ transplant begins with a recipient who needs a transplant and waits for an organ donor to have a catastrophic accident.

“What happens is someone has to have a catastrophic accident, OK? And then that person, we need to believe that they’re not coming back. An ethics team makes that decision,” Jekielek explains, pointing out that the organ donation system in America was decertified in the past year because they “got too easy on making that decision.”

“If you transplant for someone that is coming back, you’re killing that person,” he says.

In America, you also have to find someone whose organ will be compatible with your body so that your body doesn’t reject it.

“In communist China, it works very differently,” he continues, explaining that in his book, he profiles a whistleblower who was a professor of transplant surgery.

“He had a patient who basically told him, this is in 2005, ‘I’m tired of waiting. They’ve organized a heart for me in two weeks, scheduled,’” he says.

“That catastrophic accident is scheduled,” he adds.

That, Jekielek says, is the first “red flag.”

“And the second red flag, how are you getting that perfect match in two weeks, right?” he asks, before explaining that certain groups of citizens were dehumanized and incarcerated in China for refusing to be “re-educated.”

“So they have prisons, black jails, re-education through labor camps, labor camps, all sorts ... and this is what sets up the unique situation for this killed-to-order type of organ harvesting, forced organ harvesting,” he says.

“So because you have this dehumanized group, masses of them are incarcerated, and this is how you get the two weeks,” he explains, “because what they do is they start blood typing and tissue typing and organ scanning those people that are in prison.”

“And now when that transplant tourist comes with their 100 or 200 grand to buy that new heart, you see they can get it in two weeks because their so-called donor is actually an innocent prisoner of conscience, and they’ve been pre-matched,” he continues.

“That unique set of combination of variables already exists in the system, and that person can then be shipped and killed to order,” he adds.

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