GUITAR HERO: Metallica front man puts music before political 'bulls**t'

"Enter Sandman," exit politics.

During a recent show at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Metallica front man James Hetfield assured fans that the band had come to play music, not deliver a political message.

'Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls**t.'

Nothing else matters

Metallica recently kicked off a 24-date residency at the Sphere that runs through March 2027. During Saturday night's performance, Hetfield paused to thank fans for making the trip.

"Unless you live in Vegas, you've come a long way to spend some time with Metallica. We're grateful for that," Hetfield began in a clip that's since gone viral. "Your travels, the money you spent, the time it took. Thanks for coming to celebrate with us."

Then he made clear what fans could expect from the band.

"And I just got to say, Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls**t, OK? We are here — no bulls**t — we're here to forget about all the outside s**t, OK? Metallica's agenda is love, energy, and heavy music, baby!"

The 63-year-old has held this position for years, declining to share his political opinions even when directly asked.

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Ride the lightning

In a 2017 interview with Chilean newspaper La Tercera, Hetfield was asked his opinion of President Donald Trump, then in his first term.

"Everyone has one, but I keep mine to myself," Hetfield replied, according to a translation of his remarks.

"I am an artist, a singer who plays guitar in a band," he explained. "I hate politics. I don't want to talk about politics. It separates people, and I want to connect them with music."

Hetfield worried that taking political sides would alienate fans.

"If I say 'I love Trump' or 'I hate Trump,' someone can say, 'Then I don't like his music anymore,' which is very silly," he said.

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Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Shill 'em all

Other musicians have been more than happy to bring politics to the forefront of their performances.

Bruce Springsteen recently criticized Trump and ICE agents during a concert in Maryland. Paramore singer Hayley Williams has also repeatedly attacked Trump supporters, calling MAGA fans "pieces of s**t" at a recent show in New Orleans.

Rapper Macklemore went even further, delivering a pro-Palestinian speech while opening for Ed Sheeran on a stadium tour. The remarks prompted objections from stadium operators, and Macklemore was subsequently dropped from the tour.

Sheeran, who said the decision belonged to the tour's promoter, defended his own reluctance to bring politics into his concerts, explaining that fans don't come to his shows expecting a political forum.

It seems Hetfield agrees.

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