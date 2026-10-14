Country singer Kacey Musgraves unleashes foul-mouthed rant against 'loser' Christopher Columbus – conservatives fire back

Country music star Kacey Musgraves unleashed a profanity-laced diatribe against Christopher Columbus during a concert in Texas. The singer lambasted the legendary explorer as a "loser" and the "lamest person to probably ever exist."

During her concert on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Musgraves blasted the Italian explorer the day before Columbus Day.

'You're a loser, Christopher Columbus. We hate you.'

Musgraves told the crowd, "Tomorrow’s Monday? Ew, that's right, wait, it's Columbus Day? It's what now?"

The crowd shouted, "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

Musgraves ranted, "Yeah, no, no, yeah, actually, obviously, f**k Columbus. Literally the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like for real. What a loser."

The expletive-laden statement garnered cheers from the crowd.

Musgraves raged, "You're a loser, Christopher Columbus. We hate you."

The 38-year-old Grammy winner ignited a firestorm online with her inflammatory remarks.

Filmmaker Robby Starbuck wrote on the X social media platform:

Columbus is the opposite of lame. He navigated some of the most treacherous seas in ships built in the 1400’s. In doing so he became one of the few people in history to explore new lands and discover new trade routes. Some of those trade routes brought food to nations that desperately needed it and not only saved lives but resulted in population growth. He overcame near mutiny, famine and terrible weather. Kacey Musgraves has likely overcome sequins falling off of her stage costumes and not getting everything she demanded in her green room rider. Just hilarious that she’d say this.

Conservative political commentator Chad Prather said, "Columbus: Sailed across the sea and found a new continent. Kacey Musgraves: Stands on a stage in underwear saying 'Columbus was lame.' Do these people not see themselves?"

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt added, "An entire generation of spoiled brats who’ve never built anything, stand on the crumbling empire they don’t deserve, built by great and courageous men who are now judged through the moral lens of the softest dorks living in the easiest times. Oy vey."

Former President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to formally recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021 through a presidential proclamation.

Biden declared at the time, "On Indigenous Peoples' Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump embraced Columbus Day on Sunday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

HAPPY COLUMBUS DAY TO ALL, in particular our great Italian American Community which was forced to suffer as the Radical Left Dumocrats, Socialists, and Communists rampaged through our cities and towns ripping down almost all of the beautiful statues of Christopher Columbus. Well, those days of plunder are over, and the statues are back, more magnificent than ever. This is a big day for our great Italian American Community, and the Country of Italy itself, maybe the biggest. Congratulations!

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves opens tour with plea for children of 'unfairly' deported migrants — and gets BRUTAL backlash

Musgraves also waded into political waters during a concert Saturday by posing with Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem commented on the photo, "I'll take Ella Langley over Kacey Musgraves any day. And if I’m choosin' Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico."

Musgraves responded by attacking Noem for her controversial 2024 admission that she shot and killed her hunting dog after it killed her chickens. Noem said the dog had become "untrainable" and "dangerous" to people.

"I don't think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it," Musgraves replied.

As Blaze News previously reported, Talarico went missing from the campaign trail and didn't make a public appearance between Sept. 26 and Oct. 9.

Talarico's Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Paxton, had his supporters chant, "Where is Talarico?" at a Trump rally in San Antonio last Wednesday.

Talarico's campaign said he had been sick with the flu.

The Texas race is close, with pollsters leaning toward Talarico as the favorite over Paxton. For the latest Texas Senate seat updates — and to follow other important midterm races across the nation — check out Poll Watch, available to Blaze News, BlazeTV+, and Blaze Unlimited subscribers.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!