Exclusive video: Kristi Noem responds to 'South Park' parody of her in interview with Glenn Beck: 'It's so lazy'

Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem responded to a cartoon parody of her on "South Park" when she spoke to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Thursday.

The popular show is taking political themes head-on in its 27th season, which has already shown very unflattering portrayals of President Donald Trump in the first two shows.

'If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't. They just pick something petty like that.'

In the newest episode of the show, the face of Noem's character melts off at various moments, and her aides have to chase the face down, reapply it, and a team of makeup artists have to reset it.

Beck relayed how he reacted to his own portrayal on the show to Noem.

"I remember ... when 'South Park' did an episode, and Cartman played me the whole time," Beck said, while laughing. "I didn't even know it happened ... and I ended up, years later, watching it with my son, and we both laughed over it. But welcome to the club!"

Noem said she had not had a chance to watch the show because she was so busy, but she appeared to have heard that they mocked her appearance.

"Yeah, it never ends. But it's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look," she responded.



"It's always the liberals and the extremists [who] do that," she added. "If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't. They just pick something petty like that.

The White House previously responded to South Park by calling it irrelevant.

.@Sec_Noem reacts to her portrayal on South Park: “It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look.” pic.twitter.com/0BK1SUO9UW

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 7, 2025

The show was also critical of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is shown as so desperate for recruits that it drops its standards to accept anyone.

In a training video for ICE, a song proclaims: "If you're crazy or fat and lazy, we don't care at all!"

The show also has Noem shooting many dogs in different scenes, which refers to her admission in 2024 that she shot a hunting dog that had killed her chickens, claiming the dog had become "untrainable" and "dangerous" to people.

"South Park" also has a scene showing Noem barging into heaven with ICE agents to detain and deport Latino angels after hearing that many illegal aliens are sure to go to heaven.

"No more brownies in heaven!" the cartoon Noem says before her face melts.

