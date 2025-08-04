'South Park' roasted Trump — and the White House is not happy

The long-awaited new season of “South Park” kicked off with a serious bang, as its premiere featured President Trump begging for sex from Satan and threatening to sue everyone.

A deepfake-assisted PSA at the end of the episode also starred Trump, where he was portrayed as nude and wandering the desert.

But the White House wasn’t laughing.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” a statement from the White House read. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

When asked about his response to the White House’s statement, “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker said, “We’re terribly sorry,” and nothing else.

BlazeTV host Dave Landau has a theory as to why “South Park” hit so hard at the president.

“There’s also a theory that they attacked Trump because they’re hoping to get sued and therefore dropped from the Paramount contract because they supposedly do not like it,” Landau says on “Normal World.”

“I thought them making fun of him from the Epstein angle was really funny. Him threatening to sue people was really funny. That’s just my opinion. And they’re absolutely not like whiny left, you know, Democrats,” he continues.

BlazeTV host ¼ Black Garrett doesn’t disagree, but also has his own issue with the episode.

“I think my only problem with it is it wasn’t that funny. I thought they could totally have made fun of Trump in a million other ways,” he says.

Though there was one character who has never disappointed, and didn’t start in the new season.

“Cartman’s death of woke,” Landau laughs. “Now he no longer knows what person he should be because he’s like, ‘Where’s my favorite show? It’s got lesbians and liberals crying on it.’”

