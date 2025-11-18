Activist Democrat judge sabotages National Guard surge in Memphis after 100 children rescued

Officials, including activist judges, refuse to let Republican efforts to fight crime go unpunished, with the most recent challenge coming from Tennessee.

On Monday, a Tennessee judge blocked the deployment of the National Guard to clean up the city of Memphis.

'I’m grateful for the President’s commitment to keeping Memphians safe by ensuring we have every federal resource at our disposal.'

According to the AP, Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal, a Democrat, decided that Republican Governor Bill Lee does not have the power to deploy the Tennessee National Guard in the absence of rebellion or invasion.

The judge found that the deployment of the National Guard likely violates the state's military code and that state officials "are suffering or will suffer irreparable harm” if the injunction isn’t granted, according to NBC News.

Moskal paused the order for at least five days to give the government time to file an “immediate application for permission to appeal.”

Democrat Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, a plaintiff in the case, said he was "pleased" with the decision.

"This is a positive step toward ensuring the rule of law applies to everyone, including everyday Tennesseans and even the Governor," Harris said on X.

The National Guard arrived in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 10 as part of the so-called Memphis Safe Task Force.

Upon the task force's establishment in the middle of September, Governor Lee posted on X, "I’m grateful for the President’s commitment to keeping Memphians safe by ensuring we have every federal resource at our disposal."

Democrat Memphis Mayor Paul Young, who is not party to the lawsuit, said that he wanted the task force to target violent offenders, a major problem in the city.

The Memphis Safe Task Force has been highly successful by many metrics, including recovering over 100 children from human trafficking networks by November.

Newsmax host Todd Starnes said in response to the judge's ruling, "Will the Democrats also demand that the missing children recovered by the task force be returned to the human traffickers?"

