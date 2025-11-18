Democrat INFIGHTING: Progressives blast congresswoman for opposing leftist’s apparent rigged succession scam

The Democratic Party, whose unfavorability rating is 58% according to the RealClearPolitics poll average, appears to be consumed by internal squabbles. In the latest, one Democrat's campaign to shame a colleague has prompted retaliation from other radicals on her side of the aisle.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.) introduced a House resolution on Monday to formally rebuke one of her Democratic colleagues, Illinois Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, for allegedly "undermining the process of a free and fair election."

Garcia filed to run for re-election on Oct. 27. Days later — after the deadline for candidates to file to run for Illinois' 4th congressional district had passed — Garcia announced his retirement and indicated that he would be withdrawing his nominating petitions.

'Some people need to learn how to stay in their lane.'

What appears to have really rankled Perez and other Democrats was that while Garcia failed to provide anybody else with a heads-up about his real intentions, he apparently tipped off his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, who managed to file to run in the district at the last minute, ensuring herself an opposition-free Democratic primary. Rep. Garcia subsequently endorsed his chief of staff.

Perez's resolution, which was also supported by Democratic Maine Rep. Jared Golden, claimed that Garcia's "actions are beneath the dignity of his office and incompatible with the spirit of the United States Constitution."

Garcia's office stated, "He followed every rule and every filing requirement laid out by the State of Illinois."

"It's not fun to call out a member of your own party," Perez told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday. "But I think it's important that we're consistent."

"Election subversion is always wrong. That's not how we run things in this country, and that’s not the party that I want to be a part of," added Perez.

RELATED: Socialism 'will f**k you': Bill Maher warns Democrats the radical left is leading party to ruin

US Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia (D-Ill.). Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Perez attempted last week to have Garcia punished for his underhanded succession play, prompting scorn from Garcia's Progressive Caucus ally Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.), who said of the Washington congresswoman, "Some people need to learn how to stay in their lane."

Unswayed by the criticism of her peers, Perez made the case for his reprimand on Monday, stating on the House floor, "No one has the right to subvert the right of the people to choose their elected representatives."

The House advanced Perez's resolution as the motion to table it failed in a 211-206 vote.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) defended Garcia on Monday, telling reporters, "I do not support this so-called resolution of disapproval, and I strongly support Congressman Chuy Garcia. He has been a progressive champion in disenfranchised communities for decades."

Congressional Progressive Caucus members, all of whom reportedly stood up on Monday to condemn Perez, are reportedly now working to punish the Washington Democrat for championing transparency and choice in Democratic politics.

A lawmaker and a senior aide familiar with the matter told Axios that Progressive Caucus members are considering a resolution that would accuse Perez of lying about not taking corporate PAC donations.

Last year, End Citizens United, a group that endorsed and backed Perez's congressional campaign, claimed that while then-Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent had supposedly taken money from corporate PACs, "Perez has continued to abide by her pledge to reject corporate PAC contributions."

The National Republican Congressional Committee noted, however, that the Perez campaign had received numerous corporate PAC donations.

Sources told Axios that the resolution targeting Perez would reference reporting that her campaign and PAC accepted donations from various corporate sources, including the American Petroleum Institute PAC and American Forest and Paper Association PAC.

A spokesman for Perez did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!