LeBron James' closest allies now in the spotlight for shocking NBA gambling probe

Two members of LeBron James' inner circle are being investigated as part of the NBA's ongoing inquiries into gambling and insider tipoffs.

It's been nearly a month since the FBI released the shocking indictments of an NBA coach and player, along with a former NBA player.

'That player was not named in the team's injury report at the time. James did not play in that game.'

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, current Miami Heat player Terry Rozier, and former NBA player Damon Jones were indicted. Rozier was accused of sharing insider information to gamblers, while Billups was allegedly involved in illegal poker games hosted by Italian mob families; Jones was reportedly involved in both.

Now as the NBA continues its investigation, disaster could be around the corner for the league as Los Angeles Lakers personnel and those in close contact with James have reportedly surrendered their cell phones to an inquiring law firm hired by the NBA.

According to the Athletic, firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz has been contacting NBA teams to ask for cell phones, phone records, and other items. The firm has reportedly sought information from 10 Lakers employees, including assistant trainer Mike Mancias and executive administrator Randy Mims. Both have very close ties to James and reportedly gave up their cell phones voluntarily.

Randy Mims (L) and LeBron James attend a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mancias, 48, has reportedly been training James for around 20 years, while 50-year-old Mims has been associated with James since he was in high school in Akron, Ohio. James was drafted out of high school at 18 years old in 2003. Mims was described as James' uncle in a 2003 Sports Illustrated article.

The player connection

The following information reported by the Athletic is circumstantial in nature, and it is important to note that neither James, Mancias, nor Mims have been charged with any crimes.

As part of his alleged betting scheme, former player Jones is accused by law enforcement of selling information about the injuries of two Lakers players to bettors on at least two occasions. In his indictment, Jones is labeled as a coach or teammate of a "prominent NBA player," described as "Player 3," whose relationship he abused to sell information to professional gamblers.

According to prosecutors, Jones found out on February 9, 2023, that "Player 3" would not play in a game between the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks and told someone to place a "big bet" on the Bucks based on Player 3's absence. That player was not named in the team's injury report at the time. James did not play in that game.

Furthermore, on January 15, 2024, Jones allegedly sold his knowledge on a "Player 4," who was allegedly injured. Jones was accused of passing on knowledge that Player 4's performance would be impacted by the injury in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Federal authorities reportedly said that Jones "claimed to have learned from the trainer for 'Player 3' and 'Player 4' that 'Player 4' was hurt."

The Miami Heat's LeBron James gets stretched by trainer Mike Mancias during practice for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Saturday, June 16, 2012. David Santiago/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

More connections, more charges

James' business manager and known business partner Maverick Carter reportedly told federal agents in 2021 that he bet on NBA games with an illegal bookmaker. In November 2021, Carter told federal agents he "could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers" and also denied placing bets for others, ESPN reported.

Carter revealed he put down about 20 bets on football and basketball games over the span of one year, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. The bookie Carter used, Wayne Nix, pleaded guilty to participating in a large, offshore betting ring.

Carter was named in the aforementioned 2003 Sports Illustrated piece as one of those "closest to James on a daily basis," along with Mims. At the time, he was described as a former high school teammate who was three years older than James and employed by Nike to "take care of their $90 million man."

