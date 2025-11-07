Former NBA star Paul Pierce tells men to CHEAT on their girlfriends

Former NBA star Paul Pierce is handing out free advice from his podcast “The Truth After Dark” — but it's advice only a fellow millionaire could take, not regular guys who listen to his podcast.

“If you really want to know if a girl love you, you need to go out and cheat on her,” Pierce said on “The Truth After Dark” podcast.

“Go cheat on her and see how she reacts. Now we going to see what’s real,” he added.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock and BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle are not impressed with the wisdom Pierce has chosen to impart to his audience.



“That’s just dumb. You know, I don’t know what his religious affiliation or his beliefs are, but the Bible tells us that love is kind. It doesn’t dishonor others. It’s not self-seeking. And it always protects. How are you protecting her heart, her mind, her spirit, just to go out here and cheat?” Michelle says.

“It’s crazy that his podcast is called ‘The Truth.’ Where’s the truth? There’s no truth in that. And Satan is the father of lies. It’s unfortunate that all of his sons and daughters have this access to the airwaves to just push foolishness,” she continues.

“This man said, intentionally, pretty much, is what he’s saying: Go out here to cheat,” she adds. “Why would you do that to her?”

Whitlock points out that while this strategy may work for Pierce, it will lead most men’s lives to ruin.

“Most men that would live the lifestyle that he’s talking about will be so plagued by women who hate them and stalk them and try to create chaos in their life. Women that have some sort of support check that they have because they’ve had a stray baby with this person,” Whitlock says.

“It’s just bad, bad advice,” he continues.

“You start thinking you’re your own god and you did all this, and so you start passing on your level of wisdom, and it’s, you know, an inch deep at best,” he adds.

