Kacey Musgraves opens tour with plea for children of 'unfairly' deported migrants — and gets BRUTAL backlash

Multi-Grammy-winning country singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves is facing calls for a boycott after she asked her fans to support a legal aid organization helping the children of deported migrants.

Musgraves has been directing some proceeds of her sales to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, and she went farther during the Chicago opening night of her newest tour.

'What happened to the country music industry?'

"It’s a wonderful organization, and they help give aid — legal aid — and money to children whose parents have been deported unfairly,” Musgraves said at the United Center on Friday.

"It’s not a political thing. It’s just these kids need help," she added.

"That would mean a lot to me. If you don't want to, that's totally fine too."

While she got a lot of applause and support from her fans, there were some boos from the crowd as well.

Many on social media said the plea would end Musgraves' career.

"'[Musgraves] has just officially ended her career by asking for money for criminals who used their children as pawns to commit crime and stay in America illegally. She could have asked for money for Americans who need assitance [sic] but nope. She's done!" said one critic.

"How about donating money the help kids who's [sic] parents have been killed by illegal immigrants! What happened to the country music industry?" replied another detractor.

"People need to stop giving money to these pieces of s**ts, and I'm talking about the likes of Kacey Musgraves, don't buy her music, don't go to her concerts. And if you do you might as well say you're okay with illegal immigration," read another reply.

"Boycott Kacey Musgraves Music! Her music sucks and her tour had nobody attending! Lmao," said another critic.

In May Musgraves had a teenage mariachi band open for her concert after they made headlines for being previously detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security defended the detention of the teens in a statement to KSAT-TV.

"The law requires illegal aliens who show up at a port of entry without valid entry to be detained while all their claims are heard. You can look it up in the statute," the spokesperson said.

"Unlike the previous administration, the Trump administration is not going to ignore the rule of law," the spokesperson added. "Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are arresting and DEPORTING dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including gang members, from our country."

Musgraves' "Middle of Nowhere" tour will continue on to New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

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