Enes Kanter Freedom wears 'adult human female' shirt to WNBA game — gets kicked out

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom made headlines for declaring for the WNBA draft — but his dreams were shattered after getting into a verbal altercation this week at a Chicago Sky game with player Natasha Cloud.

Kanter was sitting courtside in a shirt that read: “WOMAN noun. adult human female.”

Cloud approached Kanter and shouted at him during a time-out. When he took a few steps toward the court, he was told to leave.

"I just got kicked out of a @WNBA game for supporting WOMEN!" Kanter Freedom wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday night. "Let that sink in, AMERICA!"

“It was crazy … this shouldn’t be a shirt that like brings people to heckle or harass you, but the heckling and the harassment from the WNBA’s very, very tolerant and inclusive fan base began before Enes even made it into the stadium,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, before playing a clip of Kanter being harassed while he was walking into the stadium.

One fan was yelling at him, while Kanter smiled and kept going.

“That is some serious masculine energy from WNBA fans, which is odd because Enes has already said she is a proud trans woman. So I guess these fans are transphobic,” Gonzales says.

And Natasha Cloud’s response was no better.

“Full-blown meltdown because of words on a shirt,” Gonzales says.

“According to people that were seated nearby, she was yelling, she was cursing, she was dropping F-bombs. I think that that’s actually very transphobic. And I actually think this should be investigated as a hate crime,” she continues.

“By the way, I don’t think that’s appropriate language to be spewing with children and teens and whoever else was at that game. I just don’t find that to be appropriate,” she adds.

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