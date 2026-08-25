Emotional roller-coaster: Texas just won back its most famous (and fun) business

Years after moving its headquarters to North Carolina, one of the most beloved theme parks in America is finally coming home to Texas.

Six Flags Over Texas, the first in what became a chain of parks, opened in Arlington on Aug. 5, 1961. The park, which saw over 8,000 visitors on its first day, according to the Texas State Historical Association, was a huge success, and Six Flags ultimately became the biggest regional theme park company in the world.

'Arlington is a vibrant entertainment district where the Six Flags story began more than six decades ago.'

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation now operates 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks, and nine resort properties in North America as well as an amusement park in Saudi Arabia.

Despite starting in the Lone Star State, Six Flags moved its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2024 after merging with Cedar Fair — a merger the companies said helped reduce dependency on any one particular park or region.

Six Flags announced on Tuesday that it is planning to relocate its corporate headquarters to its current offices in Arlington's Choctaw Stadium, which has served as a corporate office since 2020 and will now serve as the "primary hub for the company's corporate leadership and shared business functions."

"The decision to return the company’s headquarters to Arlington is a continuation of our efforts to evolve the organization and enhance operational efficiency," said Six Flags president and CEO John Reilly. "After an extensive review, we determined that concentrating our personnel, processes, and decision-making in our Arlington office, where a portion of Six Flags corporate employees are located, is the best path forward for the company."

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Courtesy of Six Flags

According to Reilly, this move — which is expected to be completed by March 2027 — will improve collaboration, strengthen company culture, and improve coordination among the leadership.

While the company framed the relocation as evolutionary, the CEO emphasized that it was also a return to its roots.

"Arlington is a vibrant entertainment district where the Six Flags story began more than six decades ago with the opening of Six Flags Over Texas. The city sits at the heart of our five Texas parks and provides our leadership team with direct access to park operations and a regular on-the-ground presence," said the CEO. "We look forward to building on the strong capabilities we already have in place there, and capitalizing on the vast talent pool in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as we advance our strategic growth plans."

While the leadership is leaving Charlotte, the company reassured North Carolinians that Six Flags will remain a major employer and contributor to the eastern city's economy through its investments in Carowinds and Carolina Harbor.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross welcomed the news, stating, "This strategic move brings the company closer to its five Texas parks, enhancing collaboration and support for operations. Arlington's central location within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, robust transportation access, and vibrant business environment make it an ideal base for Six Flags' leadership."

Ross noted that Arlington has long shared a rich history with Six Flags.

"This relocation of Six Flags' corporate headquarters back to Arlington not only honors this legacy but also sets the stage for a dynamic future filled with growth, collaboration, and shared success."

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Six Flags will continue to maintain an office in Sandusky, Ohio, the home of Cedar Point and where Cedar Fair was headquartered.

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