Victims in Oregon quintuple homicide case identified

The sheriff's office investigating a suspected quintuple homicide in Oregon over the weekend has given an update in the case.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released the identities of the homicide victims found at the scene in rural Forest Grove, which is west of Portland.

'I have not been a part of or witnessed a scene quite this complex.'

The victims were Mary Elizabeth Kimsey, 85; Rowan Karla Kimsey, 60; Stella Jade Kimsey, 26; Linsey Mae Haraldsen, 26; and Alvin Raymond Chu, 27, officials said.

According to the report, Mary was Rowan's mother and Stella's grandmother, Linsey was Stella's best friend, and Alvin was Linsey's partner.

Mary, Linsey, and Alvin reportedly lived in Portland, while Rowan and Stella lived at the property where the bodies were found.

The deceased homicide suspect, 36-year-old Benjamin Charles Parker, was Stella's boyfriend; Parker also lived at the property, but his body was found Sunday roughly 200 miles north of the crime scene.

Parker was found dead in a car in Enumclaw, Washington, in what authorities believe is a suicide.

KOIN-TV reported that the car containing Parker's body was found behind a Safeway grocery store.

RELATED: Suspect in 'complex' quintuple homicide found dead in a car — in a different state

In a news conference, sheriff's Detective Shannon Wilde reportedly said, "Any time you have one person deceased, let alone five, that's a logistical challenge."

Two dogs and two cats also were found dead on the property. A third cat was found alive and treated at a veterinary clinic but was subsequently euthanized "due to the extent of its injuries."

“I will say that in my 22 years here, I have not been a part of or witnessed a scene quite this complex involving this type of an investigation,” Sheriff Caprice Massey said, according to the Associated Press.

The five victims were discovered on Saturday after fire personnel responded to a 5:27 a.m. vehicle fire on the property in the 47300 block of NW Otis Lane.

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