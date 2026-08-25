Kelsey Grammer recalls tragic past, warns about socialists taking over Democratic Party

Kelsey Grammer, the star of "Frasier" who features in the upcoming film "Avengers: Doomsday," highlighted the danger of the socialist contagion spreading through the Democratic Party.

At the outset of his interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday, Grammer highlighted his attendance at President Donald Trump's Aug. 14 rally at the Nassau County Police Academy.

'They don't want to value the individual.'

Grammer, who stated last year that Trump is "one of the greatest presidents we've ever had," explained why the event was so important to him.

"I'm a member of a club that most people don't want to belong to. None of its members want to be in it," said Grammer. "My father was gunned down in his carport on the island of St. Thomas when I was 14 years old. My sister was abducted and raped and murdered when she was 18."

"Because of the men and women of the police departments throughout this country and because of the work that Donald Trump has done, for the first time in my life, I could rely on the idea that fewer families would be joining my club this year," said the actor.

During his speech at the police academy, the president touted newly released FBI data showing that 2025 had the largest year-to-year decline in violent crime since the bureau began estimated crime trends.

Data reported to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program showed that violent crime overall decreased 9.3% from 2024 to 2025. Last year, murder and nonnegligent manslaughter decreased by an estimated 18.1%; rape decreased by an estimated 7.6%; aggravated assault decreased by an estimated 7.2%; and robbery decreased by an estimated 18.5%.

Despite the drop in crime, Grammer warned about a related rising threat: the leftist radicals who would abolish the very police forces that helped bring down the crime rate.

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Grammer noted that these socialists "seem to have all the energy right now in the Democratic Party."

"I get it because at least they have an idea," continued Grammer. "It's not that dissimilar from what Donald Trump was saying several years ago, you know, 'Drain the swamp.' I mean, I don't think you should abolish the Senate, but I sure think some senators should look to their laurels and get the job done."

The actor, who admittedly once humored a career in politics, noted that while the ascendant left and newly established right may be motivated to address the same problems, their proposed remedies are irreconcilable.

The socialists, Grammer suggested, "want to be in charge, and they don't want to value the individual. To my mind, the individual is America's greatest, single national treasure, and that's what we always have to preserve. And I keep thinking about this quotation from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn that said, 'Let the lie come into the world, let it even triumph, but not through me.'"

After emphasizing that he is determined to help stop "all this nonsense," Grammer told Ingraham that he expects American voters to ultimately deny the socialists their desired takeover.

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