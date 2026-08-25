Dolly Parton is dead at age 80

Iconic country legend Dolly Parton has died, according to a statement from her family.

Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in a video posted to social media Tuesday.

'After a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.'

"My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, sister, sis, and granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," he said.

Seaver said Parton had asked him years ago to be prepared to announce her death.

"It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he added. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by [husband] Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

Parton had offered updates to her fans about her health recently after having to cancel some shows to let her rest.

"I can't be dizzy, carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels," she said in one video from May, "not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big personality."

Seaver continued to say Parton is finally at rest.

"My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not," he said.

"Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever," Seaver added. "Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."

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