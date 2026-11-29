This Sunday begins Advent, when Christians prepare to commemorate the Incarnation — God becoming man to reconcile sinners to Himself. Through Jesus Christ, we have peace with God (Romans 5:1). Yet Jesus declared, “I have not come to bring peace, but a sword” (Matthew 10:34). He wasn’t commanding an attack on unbelievers, but warning that allegiance to Him would provoke conflict, even among families. Peace with God does not guarantee peace with the world. Quite the opposite.

During Advent, churches will display nativity scenes, children wearing bathrobes will portray shepherds, and even livestock will enter some sanctuaries. Somewhere, a plastic baby Jesus will tumble out of a manger, and a wise man will forget his lines. Christianity will survive.

America remains an extraordinary experiment in human freedom. Yet that freedom is not guaranteed to survive our indifference. We owe our children and grandchildren more than timid silence.

Millions will watch productions depicting Christ. Some Christians object to the theology, artistic liberties, or depicting Jesus at all. What we don’t expect is churches organizing death threats against the filmmakers.

Now consider Muhammad.

In many Islamic traditions, depicting Muhammad is forbidden. Muslims have every right to that conviction. But what happens when someone outside Islam draws him?

In 2015, Islamist terrorists murdered 12 people at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo in retaliation for cartoons depicting Muhammad. In 2020, French teacher Samuel Paty was murdered after showing students caricatures of Muhammad during a lesson about freedom of expression. In Pakistan, blasphemy laws can carry the death penalty.

As America debates immigration and national security, we should ask whether those entering our country or serving in elected office will uphold our constitutional liberties, regardless of religion. Do they accept that others may criticize their beliefs, reject their teachings, or even draw Muhammad without fear of retaliation?

Borders matter. So do cultural boundaries. A nation unwilling to defend either risks losing what makes it distinct. America has welcomed people of vastly different cultures and religions. They need not abandon their heritage or faith. But neither may they demand that Americans surrender constitutional freedoms to accommodate religious prohibitions.

Assimilation is not simply about language, customs, or food. It must include respect for the principles that make our common life possible. The question is whether newcomers will embrace our principles of liberty or whether we will surrender those principles to religious coercion.

When religious authorities threaten dissenters and the state fails to restrain them, the issue is no longer religious differences. Such coercion is not merely incompatible with Western civilization. It is incompatible with liberty itself.

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Throughout history, most people lived under authority they could neither meaningfully challenge nor peacefully replace. America offered something extraordinary: government deriving its just powers from the consent of the governed, recognizing rights that precede the state. The white marble headstones at Normandy American Cemetery remind us that defending liberty sometimes demands the ultimate sacrifice.

Yet we’ve grown comfortable assuming someone else will defend it. We don’t want to offend or be labeled intolerant or racist. So we retreat, rationalize, and mistake silence for compassion. But tolerance that accommodates threats of violence is not compassion. It is capitulation.

The Gospel is not advanced through intimidation or force. Yet Scripture teaches that civil government bears the sword to restrain evil (Romans 13:4). It is not the government’s responsibility to regulate worship. It is, however, the government’s responsibility to restrain tyranny, even when that tyranny comes camouflaged as piety. The right to refuse violence does not eliminate the responsibility to protect others.

A friend’s father proudly identifies as a pacifist. He does so from a gated community, protected by security guards. One wonders how his pacifism, or the guards protecting him, would fare if he published a drawing of Muhammad. Whatever its origins, modern pacifism is often a luxury enjoyed by those protected by people who are not pacifists.

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We don’t have to pick a fight. Standing our ground is not an act of aggression. Unlike much of the left in this country, hate doesn’t drive our commitment to defend liberty. We do so out of love for what we’ve been entrusted to protect.

America remains an extraordinary experiment in human freedom. Yet that freedom is not guaranteed to survive our indifference. We inherited it at great cost. We owe our children and grandchildren more than timid silence.

Advent reminds us that God became man to accomplish what we could never accomplish for ourselves: reconciliation and peace with God through Jesus Christ. That peace is His gift, not our achievement. But until Christ returns, tyranny, intimidation, and violence remain. Preserving peace in a fallen world requires vigilance, courage, and the willingness to defend what is right.

After all, loving our neighbors includes protecting them from those who would harm them. In confronting the tyrannies of this world, we would do well to remember Ronald Reagan’s clarity: “Peace through strength.”