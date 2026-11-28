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Nick Freitas warns that the Constitution has a self-destruct button — and the left found it
November 28, 2026
The left isn’t hiding its desire to fundamentally remake America.
What happens when a country’s own democratic processes are used to dismantle the constitutional order they were designed to protect?
BlazeTV host Nick Freitas warns that America could be facing exactly that scenario, arguing that the left’s growing embrace of democratic socialism poses a serious threat to the republic — and that simply trusting elections may not be enough to save it.
“The biggest question the right is going to face, right, is currently facing, is the question of whether or not the Constitution is a suicide pact, because the Constitution, our republican order, provides for the peaceful destruction of that same order,” he explains.
Freitas warns that “if you win enough elections” and “control enough rungs of society to be able to influence a population to vote for the destruction of the republic,” it can then “be legally dismantled and destroyed.”
“And we’re at a point right now where a major political party in this country, the Democratic Party, and Democrats polled, 59% of them, say that they are sympathetic to the Democratic Socialists of America,” he says.
“The Democratic Socialists of America do not hide the ball. Point six of their seven points is to ‘fight the Constitution,’” he continues.
“Why? Because they agree with John Adams. John Adams said that our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people and is totally unsuited to the government of any other. They have determined that they are a government of something else and therefore the Constitution is not suited for them, and so they seek to replace it,” he adds.
Freitas explains that in addition, Democratic voters are “either oblivious” to this, “or completely supportive of it.”
“And so, the question is do you want to live in the sort of constitutional republic that our founders envisioned?” he asks.
“If the answer is yes, well, then, you do need to recognize that they provided the mechanisms within it to destroy it legally,” he adds.
“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.
Start watching Nick Freitas NOW at blazetv.com and use the promo code NICK for $20 off your BlazeTV+ subscription.
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BlazeTV Staff
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