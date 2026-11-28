Once the seat of a global empire and a bastion of Protestant Christianity, the United Kingdom is barely recognizable today.

“The view that we are having here on the other side of the pond is that essentially the United Kingdom is a secular leftist hellscape on the brink of just flat-out becoming the largest Muslim country in the world,” BlazeTV host Steve Deace tells British theologian Dr. Joe Boot.

Deace lists a number of “tropes” the American right has come to believe about the U.K.: “Your daughters are just open to be assaulted by rapefugees; there is no recourse. You’re way more likely to go to prison if you criticize this online than the officials are to actually do something about it.”

“How much of this is accurate? How much of it is embellishment?” he asks Boot.

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“Most of it is real,” Boot says frankly.

He explains that decades of both “uncontrolled illegal migration” and “legal migration” have transformed the country. It all began about 25 years ago, he says, with “deliberate policy” initiated by Tony Blair’s “socialist” New Labour Party in order to “rub the right’s nose in diversity.”

“The basic idea was that in order to destabilize the Christian center and to be able to say that we weren’t a Christian country, we needed to flood the country with non-Christians from other parts of the world,” Boot says.

A large number of those migrants, he says, are “fighting-age men coming from all over the Islamic world.”

“And that has fed into most of the problems that you just mentioned,” he tells Deace.

Calling it “a pincer movement on the Christian center,” Boot blames “the Islamists and the radical Marxists” for the U.K.’s downward spiral into chaos.

He also points to “the epidemic of crime, of hooliganism, of theft, shoplifting, and criminality, especially in our major cities, and the rapid decay of our economy,” as well as the British welfare state, where now “around 55% of the British population are not net contributors to the public purse.”

“Add to that the demographic crisis, the lack of children being born, and yes, it is, I mean, the sort of socialist Islamicist hellscape,” he continues, pointing to the “hollowed-out” Royal Navy and the “issues of people being arrested for tweets and Facebook posts” as yet more evidence of the U.K.’s decline.

“It is a daily grief to me,” he tells Deace. “I find it very, very difficult to look at the state of my country and think what we once were, who we were, and what we have become all by our own fault — not because we were invaded by a foreign power, not because we economically collapsed, but because we have steadily surrendered our nation to Muhammadanism and Marxism.”

Deace calls Boot’s honest assessment of the U.K. “the most alarming 10-minute answer in the history of [his] program.”

In the next segment of the episode, the duo explore a harrowing question: Is the fate of Britain coming to America?

To hear the full conversation, watch the video above.

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