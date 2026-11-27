At one tie, when a bunch of guys got together, it meant playing or watching football, grabbing a beer, and, perhaps, after a few too many cold ones, getting into a fistfight.

Those days, at least for a group of progressive lifestyle engineers behind a venture called Hey Brother House, are long gone. The project received a grant of more than $180,000 to promote a new model of masculinity on social media. Expect five-second hugs, trauma dumping, trips to the thrift store, matching pink T-shirts, affirming snaps, and, if all else fails, a tribunal.

The answer here is not to lecture men about getting married, having children, or becoming responsible fathers. They have heard it all before.

In a suburban Denver McMansion equipped with air hockey, Mario Kart, a sauna, and a strict ban on booze, male influencers spend a week learning how to model healthy masculinity for young men online. There's even a confessional, except that instead of a priest, you get a camera.

When tensions arose among the men during a retreat in July, they were summoned upstairs for a "tribunal." Even this required a second take: A member of the camera crew sent the men back downstairs so their entrance could be filmed again.

Bubonic boyhood

This new venture is framed as an alternative to the manosphere, a catch-all term that lumps Andrew Tate types in with plenty of perfectly sensible advice for men who want to find a decent partner, build confidence, become financially independent, compete, succeed, and take responsibility for their own lives. The manosphere has its problems, but the McMansionsphere is what happens when masculinity gets sent to HR.

Meanwhile, somewhere on a blazing-hot West Texas oil field or 20 floors up in a half-built Chicago high-rise, a calloused, hard-hatted worker is putting in a proper day's job, with a battered thermos of black coffee, thinking: Why didn't anyone offer me $180,000 to just, you know, get on with my day?

For two decades, masculinity, in the eyes of much of the left, was portrayed as something akin to the bubonic plague. Boys and men were made to feel as though everything instinctive about them was bad, that their competitiveness was oppressive, and that they should be profoundly ashamed of their biological instincts. Is it any wonder that so many young men turned instead to guys on the internet — some questionable, others respectable — who encouraged them to train hard, take responsibility for their own lives, and never, ever apologize for existing?

RELATED: The loyalty gap that fueled Andrew Tate's rise among young men

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Manning up

Having spent years torching masculinity, the left suddenly remembered that men are rather useful after all. The 2024 presidential election made the political stakes obvious: Donald Trump won the support of 56% of voters ages 18 to 29 who were male, the same share that had backed Joe Biden four years earlier.

Against that backdrop, projects like Hey Brother House have begun attracting serious money.

And we get what progressives do best when confronted with an undeniable human truth: chuck a boatload of money at a focus group and create some politically correct, watered-down substitute. They want men to bond minus the testosterone. They want brotherhood without the brotherhood. It's the least intimidating frat house imaginable. The Village People look like Navy SEALs by comparison.

Now, it is tempting to laugh at the sheer insanity of it all. And laugh we should. But Hey Brother House is hardly an isolated experiment. The Young Men and Media Collective, an initiative spearheaded by Movember and Equimundo, is funding nine projects aimed at changing how young men experience masculinity online.

Lifting, not lectures

Conservatives need their own response, and it should be every bit as ambitious. If the left is prepared to bankroll efforts to remake manhood, the right should be prepared to invest in defending it.

This is a culture war, and culture dictates politics. Long before people cast a ballot, they internalize ideas about what is admirable, what is shameful, what is worth fighting for, and what sort of life is worth pursuing.

The answer here is not to lecture men about getting married, having children, or becoming responsible fathers. They have heard it all before. Those things matter enormously, but young men don't need another sermon about their obligations. First, they need spaces where fierce competition, physical strength, courage, loyalty, friendship, and responsibility are celebrated rather than treated as pathological problems requiring correction.

Build the clubs. Start the programs, fund the sporting organizations, and create the institutions that give young men something worthwhile to belong to. Make traditional manhood something to be proud of again.

The left understands that culture must be cultivated. Conservatives should stop pretending otherwise. The McMansion is a monstrosity, ripe for mockery, but the ambition behind it deserves serious attention.