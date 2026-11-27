A once-in-a-lifetime occurrence caught on tape is being called a divine "gift."

The video of a wave of clouds rolling over mountaintops only to have an image of Jesus emerge seems too picturesque to be true, but the videographer is assuring viewers that it's real.

'The image is real.'

Located at the top of the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro is the massive Christ the Redeemer statue, which towers nearly 100 feet high in size and weighs approximately 635 metric tons.

The statue, located at the peak of the mountain around 2,300 feet high, is not only often a sight for sore eyes, but recently, it seemed like it was the centerpiece for a special-effects show.

A remarkable recent video showed the statue of Christ emerge from the clouds and appear to be riding a wave as the clouds flowed over the mountain.

Filmmaker Márcio Amaro was the one to capture the footage and described it as a "gift from God," according to the Daily Mail.

Amaro said he was visiting his deceased godfather-in-law's property with his wife when he saw the extraordinary view from the house, with his wife — a lifelong resident — saying she had never seen anything like it.

"I had never seen Corcovado like this," Amaro wrote alongside the video. "The image is real, without AI, recorded by me."

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Amaro said that after researching the weather phenomenon he witnessed that day, he concluded it to be a clouding effect called "orographic lift."

According to the National Weather Service, the anomaly known as an orographic uplift occurs when air is forced to rise and cool based on terrain features like those of mountains.

If there is enough cooling, the water vapor condenses into clouds. It can also result in rain or snow for extensive periods in the affected region.

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Pablo PORCIUNCULA/AFP/Getty Images

Another video uploaded on Wednesday appeared to capture a similar, remarkable effect of the clouds streaming in over the mountain from above.

Brazil's estimated population of around 214 million is composed of about 57% Catholics, according to its 2022 census, the Guardian reported.

This makes Brazil home to the largest Catholic population in the world.

At the same time, about 27% of the country over the age of 10 is evangelical Christian.

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