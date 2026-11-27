Republicans’ long road back to congressional majorities may not take as long as most think. This isn’t because Republicans’ losses weren’t bad. They were. It’s because over the last three decades both parties have shown amazing recuperative powers after losing congressional majorities.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his party’s November losses “were close to an extinction-level event.” As bad and shocking as they were when DeSantis spoke the day after the drubbing, they have gotten worse since then, as more close races have been decided. According to Real Clear Politics’ November 23 count, Republicans lost nine Senate seats and 44 House seats (with six seats still undecided).

History may not repeat itself in such short order for Republicans this time, but recovery has happened in relatively short order in the past.

Yet looking beyond today and into the last three decades puts Republicans’ November losses in a different perspective. Between 1994 and 2024, each party had two instances (Democrats in 1994 and 2010; Republicans in 2006 and 2018) when they lost 30 or more House seats and their majority; in the Senate there have been four instances (Democrats in 1994 and 2014; Republicans in 2006 and 2020) where the parties have lost three or more seats and their majority.

Make no mistake: Those were also substantial losses. In the parties’ four lost House majorities, the losing party suffered an average loss of 47.5 seats and 19% of their members. In the parties’ four lost Senate majorities, the losing party dropped on average 6.3 seats and 11.6% of the members. Yet despite these deep losses, on average the losing party regained its House majority in just seven years and its Senate majority in just seven and a half years.

Republicans have a long way to go to recover their lost majorities. In the next Congress, Republicans will only hold 44 Senate seats; to get to an outright majority (one not dependent on them holding the vice presidency’s tie-breaking vote), they will need to gain seven seats. In the House, Republicans currently hold only 171 seats; to get back to a 218-majority, they will need to gain 47 seats. Both are tall orders.

But Republicans’ 2026 losses were worse than past ones. So, won’t it therefore take longer than the historical averages to regain their lost majorities? Yes, they were bad: the results tied Democrats’ 2014 Senate loss of nine seats and 17% of their members and combined it with a House loss that roughly matched Republicans’ 2018 House seat loss. It was a double whammy.

But following their 2014 Senate loss, Democrats regained the majority just six years later. And Republican’s 2026 House percentage loss (20%) was lower than Democrats’ 2010 loss (24.9%) or Democrats’ 1994 loss (20.9%). Following Democrats’ 1994 defeat, it took them 12 years to regain a majority; following Democrats’ 2010 loss, it took them eight years.

Additionally, Republicans have some advantages this time. Several Republican states did not do a mid-decade redistricting and these should produce more Republican-friendly seats by 2032. There will also be a reapportionment following the 2030 census; traditional red states will gain seats (up to 11 in some estimates) from this too. Further, absent this year’s blue wave, Republicans’ mid-decade redistricting may revert to its intended outcome. Finally, as always with a wave, some beneficiaries (in 2026, Democrats) will be unable to retain their seats without the wave’s boost.

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In the Senate, there will be election cycles in which Republicans will not have to defend as many seats (22 of 35) as they did in 2026. In 2028, Republicans will have to defend only 19 of 35 seats and in 2030, just 14 of 33 seats. Ironically, Republicans’ biggest opportunity will be a 2032 redux, when eight Democratic 2026 victors could be considered vulnerable (North Carolina, Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, and Mississippi). And don’t forget about Michigan.

In 2026, House and Senate Republicans faced the historical headwind that comes with having an incumbent president in his second term in office; for Republicans that cannot reoccur for another eight years (2034). And in the Senate, Trump had a hand in losses — picking Vance out of Ohio, his attacks on Tillis that encouraged him to retire in North Carolina, his backing of Darline Graham in South Carolina, and his backing of Paxton in Texas. These cannot recur.

None of this means Republicans don’t have their work cut out for them. But over the last three decades, each party has faced similar losses and had their work cut out for them too.

History may not repeat itself in such short order for Republicans this time, but recovery has happened in relatively short order in the past. And there are special factors following the 2026 defeat – 2030 House redistricting and the election of several potentially vulnerable Senate Democrats – that could aid history repeating itself.

Because parties are rational and politics only rewards victories, political parties have great incentive to alter course when they lose elections. Over the past three decades, they have repeatedly done so, often with success. Republicans should be expected to take the necessary steps now.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published by RealClearPolitics and made available via RealClearWire.