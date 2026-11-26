There was a time when the family sitcom was one of the safest bets on television.

Shows like "Full House," "The Cosby Show," "Everybody Loves Raymond," and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" brought families into American living rooms every week, while shows like "Seinfeld" and "Married ... with Children" pushed the form in stranger and occasionally edgier directions.

'Who knew that turkeys couldn't fly?!'

And once a year, almost everybody had to deal with Thanksgiving.

Christmas and Halloween episodes tend to get most of the attention, but some of the funniest sitcom installments of the era involved ruined dinners, feuding relatives, disastrous turkeys, and one very unfortunate Macy's parade balloon.

Here are eight Thanksgiving episodes worth revisiting.

A holiday in an Italian household comes with a lot of pressure to perform, mainly for the in-laws, and definitely in the cooking department.

Debra desperately wants the meal to prove she can start a new Thanksgiving tradition after declaring she will be serving fish instead of turkey, but her plan quickly falls apart.

Ray gets the wrong ingredients, can't stir onions properly, and accidentally puts the fish in the dishwasher.

This is exactly what happens when the kids try to impress their parents with a home-cooked meal.

Will is excited that his mother is coming to visit the Bankses' house in Bel-Air, but she isn't sure her son is happy living with their relatives.

Ashley, Carlton, and Hilary try to cook Thanksgiving dinner under Will's tutelage, but when Will asks Hilary if she checked the yams, she answers, "For what?!"

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Jerry is indeed a troublemaker, and he proves it with his persistence in trying to attend dentist Tim Whatley's (Bryan Cranston) pre-Thanksgiving party.

Everyone has their motives for going; George wants to know if the bite marks on a pencil match those of actor Jon Voight, Elaine wants a date with Whatley, and Jerry just wants to be invited.

Unfortunately, while getting his aching tooth examined at the party, Jerry knocks Elaine's trophy out the window and punctures the Woody Woodpecker balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

4. 'It smells really bad in here!' ('Friends' S05E08, The One with All the Thanksgivings)

One of the most memorable sitcom moments of the 1990s involves Monica wearing a raw turkey on her head.

The gag actually begins with Joey, who gets his head stuck in a turkey during an earlier Thanksgiving. Monica later borrows the idea to cheer up Chandler, adding sunglasses and a Shriner's hat to the bird before performing a ridiculous little dance.

It works. Chandler laughs — and accidentally tells Monica he loves her for the first time.

5. 'It's an episode of "Cops" waiting to happen.' ('Boy Meets World' S04E10, Turkey Day)

Cory and Shawn desperately want their families to eat together on Thanksgiving, but when they do, the families bicker over quality-of-life differences.

Using the TV trope of kids reminding their parents to do the right thing, the teens realize the true meaning of Thanksgiving with the help of the philosophical bully and his equally-as-wise younger brother.

The families eventually reconcile and join together for a trailer-park dinner.

6. 'What is wrong with you? They're just recipes!' ('The King of Queens' S01E10, Supermarket Story)

Carrie wants to prove her father wrong by making a Thanksgiving dinner from scratch. She heads to the supermarket but quickly realizes she doesn't know what to get.

She begins to follow a woman around for her recipe for stuffing, then increasingly asks her how to cook for 10 people.

After attempting to bully the woman for her recipe cards, Carrie yells at her and says she's glad she took her parking spot. Eventually, the family opts for frozen dinners instead.

At what is seemingly the height of stupidity for the show's characters, Kelly falls in love with a turkey that wanders into the house. Peggy, Bud, and neighbor Jefferson all try to convince her why they should eat the bird, but Kelly doesn't budge.

Kelly insists that the others just want to see the bird naked or be better friends with him than she is, but when the family doesn't give up, Kelly attempts to set Hank the turkey free, imploring him to fly out of the upstairs window.

Hank falls to his death in a scene that, intentionally or not, recalls another Thanksgiving sitcom classic: the 1978 "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode "Turkeys Away," in which a radio station's ill-conceived promotion involves dropping live turkeys from a helicopter.

"As God is my witness," the station manager famously declares afterward, "I thought turkeys could fly."

While sitcom families can sometimes seem downright cartoonish, ironically, the most heartfelt Thanksgiving episode on this list comes from an actual cartoon.

A classic episode with a classic theme, Bart refuses to admit he's done anything wrong after accidentally destroying Lisa's handmade Thanksgiving centerpiece.

After finally getting the discipline he deserves, Bart runs away and finds himself at a homeless shelter.

With more heart than many subsequent episodes of the show, the Thanksgiving special still holds up on rewatching.

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