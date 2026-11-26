Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Mel Brooks, Stan Lee, two future speakers of the U.S. House, and even Pope Leo XIV have something in common: They all met my recently deceased friend Mike Bayham of St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. And Mike had the photographs to prove it.

Mike could be irascible, argumentative, and at times a genuine pain in the fesses — buttocks, for you non-Francophones. More importantly, he was a bon homme: a good man, a loyal friend, someone who could disagree with you without being disagreeable, and someone who put acts of service and kindness above all else.

‘When you stand next to a bright light, you see that it illuminates you; but only when you step away then you see how powerful it is and that it illuminates everything.’

Since his death on Nov. 12, I’ve been struck by how many people knew him, argued with him, and loved him. I knew his political passions. I hadn’t fully appreciated the reach of his friendships. As I read the remembrances, I kept recognizing the man I knew — and discovering parts of him I never had the chance to see.

Mike grew up in Chalmette, just outside New Orleans, where the Battle of New Orleans was fought in 1815. History and politics captivated him early. At Louisiana State University, he was active in the College Republicans. Later, his work in the Young Republicans brought us together.

We bonded over history, travel, politics, our shared French heritage, and the Catholic Church. Mike found my quest to visit every county in the United States peculiar. Why count counties, he wondered, when there was a world to see? He also introduced this Yankee to Chick-fil-A.

We had our own historical quarrels. I delighted in reminding him that General Benjamin Butler, the Union commander who occupied New Orleans during the Civil War, was a hero in my hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts. Mike was not amused, especially when I told him that the wrought-iron fence around my Catholic grammar school had been liberated from a Louisiana mansion.

He was never content to watch politics from the sidelines. At 26, Mike became the youngest person elected to the St. Bernard Parish Council. He later made several runs for the Louisiana House before winning in 2023. His greatest legislative victory came just days before his death: On Nov. 3, voters approved his constitutional amendment establishing lifetime term limits for Louisiana governors. He spent $2,000 of his own money promoting it.

But a record of offices and legislation tells you only part of who Mike was.

On Nov. 6, he posted on Facebook about his trouble breathing, repeatedly telling friends to stop bothering him. That was Mike. I suspect he secretly liked hearing from everyone who cared about him. That morning, after Mass, I visited the grave and parish of another Louisianan, Father Mark Beard, and prayed for my friend. I later learned Mike had been suffering from liver disease.

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Illness had not kept him from traveling. Only weeks earlier, he had gone to France for a pilgrimage to Lourdes to give reverence to our Blessed Mother and to watch his beloved New Orleans Saints play in Paris. It was the last overseas trip in a life of journeys made largely on a shoestring budget. According to his obituary, Mike visited all 50 states, 63 countries, and six continents.

A devout Catholic, Mike made pilgrimages to shrines associated with apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, including those in Mexico City, Fátima, Lourdes, and Medjugorje. He also visited Jerusalem and Bethlehem, sites central to the life of Jesus, as well as Canterbury, Paris, and Rome. He attended Mass nearly everywhere he went.

On one of those trips to Rome, he presented Pope Leo XIV with a Louisiana House resolution celebrating the first American pope and his ties to the state. Leo signed a copy, which Mike later presented to the legislature. He brought his faith and his Louisiana roots with him wherever he traveled. I can only imagine how delighted he was to have the signed proclamation.

Then came the tributes. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) remembered him, as did Louisiana politicians, friends from LSU, and people far beyond the state. There were honors from both political parties and from the French diplomatic community. But what moved me most were the words of Democrats who had disagreed with him across the political aisle.

State Sen. Royce Duplessis (D-La.) wrote: “At a time when politics can be so divisive and vitriolic, Mike was a constant reminder that we can disagree, even passionately, without losing sight of each other’s humanity.”

State Rep. Alonzo Knox (D-La.), one of Mike’s pallbearers, remembered a man who “genuinely lived his faith.” Mike, he wrote, “treated others with grace, kindness, and compassion, guided by the very teachings he believed in, right up to the end.” Knox also relayed the priest’s account of Mike’s final request: “be kind to one another.”

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Another old Young Republican friend recalled meeting Mike at a 2005 convention in Las Vegas. “From the moment we met in Las Vegas at the Young Republican National Convention in 2005, we disagreed on quite possibly every issue,” she wrote. He liked riling her up; she never backed down. After their arguments, they would meet at a bar for drinks. If you knew Mike, you can picture that scene without difficulty.

His stepsister, Danielle Boteler, told me the family was grateful for the outpouring of love from people around the world. A close friend put it this way: “When you stand next to a bright light, you see that it illuminates you; but only when you step away then you see how powerful it is and that it illuminates everything.”

For my part, I’m thankful for the many Facebook Messenger conversations, the laughter, the arguments, and the privilege of knowing Mike Bayham. His life offers a lesson worth carrying into Thanksgiving: In a world of constant division and misunderstanding, choose a different path.

Be like Mike.

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