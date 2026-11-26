I like Thanksgiving as much as the next man, but it is missing something. In addition to family and tradition and all of that, we should be celebrating our country’s national bird.

Why would we celebrate the bald eagle on Thanksgiving, you ask? What a silly idea. I’m talking about the real national bird, the rightful claimant to the avian throne: the American turkey.

'Impossible,' I hear you say, 'there’s no way a mere bird can be that patriotic.' Well, take it from the experts.

You have probably been subjected to all sorts of propaganda on why the bald eagle should hold the place of honor among the feathered inhabitants of this great nation. I’m here to set that misinformation to rest and lay out the facts. The turkey is, by far, the superior and more natural choice for the national bird. Don’t take it from me; take it from Ben Franklin.

In 1784, Ben Franklin wrote a letter to his daughter in which he made his position clear. “I wish the bald eagle had not been chosen as the representative of our country. He is a bird of bad moral character.” On what grounds did our distinguished founding father pass such judgement on the bald eagle? Let him tell you. “He does not get his living honestly. … Like those among men who live by sharping and robbing, he is generally poor and often very lousy. Besides, he is a rank coward.”

Surely, no specimen that draws such ire from a figure as noble as our own Ben Franklin should take such a privileged place in the country he helped to found and build. We can do better, America. In fact, Franklin — in this same letter — provides the ideal replacement for the white-headed blackguard that has usurped this place of honor for far too long.

In contrast to the bald eagle, Franklin puts forward the avian companion we should have been honoring this whole time. “The turkey is, in comparison, a much more respectable bird, and withal a true original native of America.” Unlike the bald eagle, which skulks about in the shadows, the turkey is, writes Franklin, “a bird of courage, and would not hesitate to attack a grenadier of the British guards who presume to invade his farm yard.”

Still not convinced? Well, in addition to the words of Old Ben, allow me to provide a few practical arguments.

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First, the bald eagle is just that: bald. It’s right there in the name. We have never had a bald president in this country, and I doubt we ever will. The male turkey, on the other hand, is known for sporting a luxurious beard — something that has also been sported by no fewer than five presidents, leaving out Martin Van Buren and Chester Arthur, since sideburns don’t count in my book. True, the last bearded president left office in 1893, but a little return to tradition would do us a lot of good these days.

Second, the bald eagle’s head is plain white. It bears more resemblance to the flag of the Bourbon French monarchy than any symbol of our own great nation. The male turkey, on the other hand, alternates the color of his head between red, white, and blue. “Impossible,” I hear you say, “there’s no way a mere bird can be that patriotic.” Well, take it from the experts.

Wildlife ecology professor Mike Chamberlain says, “Head color changes in males occur as birds become excited, agitated, or otherwise change moods.” He goes on to say that “we don’t fully understand what each color means.” I’ll tell you what those colors mean. They mean the turkey is a red-blooded American patriot who wants what is rightfully his!

Third, the turkey’s voice is superior to that of the eagle. Now, before you reply that the likeable, but unthreatening “gobble” of the turkey cannot possibly compare to the legendary screech of the bald eagle, remember this: The eagle screech is a lie.

The famous screech you hear in movies and commercials is actually the call of a red-tailed hawk. The sound a bald eagle actually makes is more of a high-pitched whistle. Ask yourself, do you really want to be represented by a bird that can’t even be honest about the sound of its own voice?

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Maybe you’re still not convinced. Maybe you’re thinking, “Yes, those are good points, but it doesn’t make any sense to change birds now. The bald eagle has been the national bird for so long."

Has it, though?

What if I told you the bald eagle has only been the national bird of our country for about two years? That’s right, you have been lied to. Although the bald eagle has been on the Great Seal for 244 years, it only was officially and legally declared to be the national bird on December 23, 2024, when it was officially designated as such by none other than Joe Biden.

If that doesn't convince you, I don’t know what will. So as you join in celebration with your families this Thanksgiving, remember to spread the word and support the installation of a true American patriot as our national bird: the turkey.