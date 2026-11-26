As everyone knows, Thanksgiving is a holiday filled with shared traditions enjoyed by people all over the country.

In fact, national unity was one of the chief reasons one of the proponents of a national observance, Sarah Josepha Hale, gave to President Lincoln during the Civil War, well before Thanksgiving was an official holiday in the United States.

'They already have one point in common: President Coolidge doesn’t like wild honey, either.'

From the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the staple dishes of the day — like turkey and stuffing, cranberry sauce, a variety of casseroles, and pumpkin pie — to Thanksgiving Day football and the famous turkey pardon, the holiday looks relatively similar for most Americans.

However, this raises a couple of questions.

First, does everyone celebrate Thanksgiving in the same way? Second, have the celebrations and traditions always been done in the same way?

As you may have guessed by now, the answer to both questions is “no.”

RELATED: This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for the wisdom of Thomas Sowell

Karl Gehring/the Denver Post/Getty Images

Here are some of the strangest Thanksgiving celebrations off the beaten path of tradition and how they have evolved over the years.

Everyone knows about the Thanksgiving morning turkey trots, but few people likely know where or when the tradition started.

The YMCA Turkey Trot first took place in 1896 in Buffalo, New York, as a five-mile cross-country race. What started as a six-person event has steadily grown to several thousand runners.

Buffalo has continued this tradition that started 130 years ago, and other cities have had their own versions of the race as well. For example, this year, Cincinnati, Ohio, will host its 117th Thanksgiving Day Race; Dallas, Texas, will have its 59th YMCA Turkey Trot; and Denver, Colorado, will have its 53rd Mile High United Way Turkey Trot.

While turkey trots have become fairly commonplace, turkey drops have also taken place throughout the years — with much more controversy attached.

One of the earliest examples of a turkey drop occurred in 1905 in Peoria, Illinois, outside the Szold & Son department store. On the day before Thanksgiving, the promise of a free turkey drew a crowd, and the Szold management planned to chase turkeys off the second story roof into the arms of lucky winners below.

While some turkeys did get chased off the roof, they ended up landing out of reach of the crowd, frustrating the store’s promotion. Police soon asked the store to stop releasing the turkeys, which were ultimately distributed by lot instead.

But a tradition, perhaps most famously parodied in a 1978 episode of “WKRP in Cincinnati,” was born.

Holdrege, Nebraska, has archival film footage of a live turkey rooftop-drop from 1939.

Yellville, Arkansas, took the turkey drop to another level, dropping live turkeys out of a plane beginning in the late 1940s. This tradition lasted decades despite significant negative publicity. After the local Chamber of Commerce pulled support for the festival, the tradition was reportedly continued by an unknown private pilot.

The tradition apparently ended in 2018 after the festival had a sponsorship change on the condition that the tradition was ended.

Parades have long been a part of the Thanksgiving holiday, and, of course, the Macy’s parade is the most famous among them. The Macy’s parade made its debut in 1924 — with live zoo animals from the Central Park Zoo.

NBC/Getty Images

Years before this holiday staple, children would reportedly dress up and go door-to-door, begging for small handouts in a practice called “Thanksgiving Masking.” The custom included a “Ragamuffin Parade” as well, according to a Library of Congress blog post.

Americans have always been able to come up with original, odd, and sometimes very confusing Thanksgiving customs — and the tenants of the White House have not been an exception.

For example, more than a century before President Donald Trump held a UFC cage match outside the White House, a “spirited battle” of another kind unfolded under President Woodrow Wilson’s watch.

According to the White House Historical Association, in 1920, two turkeys — one sent from the Chamber of Commerce of Cuero, Texas, the other sent by the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Trimble of Kentucky — had a contest on the White House lawn.

While neither turkey was greatly harmed in the battle, the turkey from Kentucky ultimately prevailed in the contest, and President Wilson shortly thereafter enjoyed an excellent Thanksgiving meal.

Just a few years later, in late November 1926, President Calvin Coolidge received a package at the White House.

While Coolidge had received more than enough turkeys at the White House — as well as quail, ducks, geese, rabbits, and even a deer — the contents of this package were a bridge too far for the president’s Thanksgiving table.

The package had a live raccoon inside.

According to a December 1, 1926, article with the headline, “Cal’s Distaste Is Luck for Raccoon,” the president hesitated to indulge in the “uncommonly succulent” “delicacy” intended for the Thanksgiving table.

Instead, the raccoon was reportedly “given an opportunity to rise in the world to the status of a pet.”

After noting the trouble the raccoon caused at the White House after being spared from an untimely demise, the article concludes, “They already have one point in common: President Coolidge doesn’t like wild honey, either.”

Herbert French/PhotoQuest/Getty Images

The Coolidges named the raccoon Rebecca, and the animal remained a pet at the White House for a couple of years before she was ultimately donated to the national zoo.

So while everyone you know eats dry turkey, watches football, then falls into a comatose state, know that Americans, up to and including the president, have been celebrating Thanksgiving in a myriad of ways, each stranger than the last, throughout the long and varied history of the holiday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!