Kirk Cameron is no stranger to the dark side of child acting. He started appearing in TV commercials at just 9 years old and became a household name as Mike Seaver on the ABC sitcom “Growing Pains” (1985-992), a role that earned him two Golden Globe nominations.

Those were successful years, but Kirk saw firsthand how Hollywood chewed up many of his young peers. On this episode of “Relatable,” Kirk and Allie Beth Stuckey sit down for a raw conversation about the dark underbelly of child acting and how he survived it.

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Cameron says he “never wanted to be an actor,” but his mother took him to a talent agent as a child.

“This agent picked me to start auditioning for television commercials, and it started to work. And within a few years, I was on a TV show called ‘Growing Pains,’ and the train had left the building,” he recounts.

Allie inquires about Cameron’s experience as a child actor, contrasting it with that of other stars, like the late Hayden Panettiere, who were horrifically traumatized by the industry as children.

“What goes on in the child acting world that leaves so many of these young people very broken?” she asks.

“Fortunately for me, I had a very protective mom who loved me very much and took me to work every day and was there on the set. And I had a set full of people who were very family-oriented,” says Cameron.

Despite this protective barrier, darkness still crept around the perimeter.

“There were the dark parties that happened after hours. There were the creepy publicists who were on the take, and there were awful, awful things that were happening, and we've seen documentaries about these kinds of things recently,” Cameron acknowledges.

But there was also a different kind of threat lurking.

“As a child star, you can slowly become the center of the solar system, where you are the sun and all the other planets are revolving and orbiting around you — that is, the producers, the director, your parents, managers, agents, and others,” Cameron explains, “and all of a sudden, the ones that are there that should be protecting you sometimes end up being the ones that are exploiting you.”

He gives the examples of his friends and fellow child stars River Phoenix, Corey Haim, and Andrew Koenig — all of whom lived troubled lives and died prematurely.

“They lost their way, and I can totally see how it can happen, because when everyone turns into a yes man because you're the one who's paying the bills and you have to stay happy, you have to stay good, they'll sometimes do anything just to keep — the show must go on,” says Cameron.

“And sometimes rather than the parents taking care of the kids, the kids end up being the financial caretakers of the parents. And when that happens, what's left but a really tragic ending to the story?” he adds.

Cameron says he’s grateful this was not his experience with his own parents.

“My parents were never the kind of stage parents where I was their Hollywood meal ticket to a better life,” he says.

“My dad is a schoolteacher. … My mom is a homemaker, and she just thought maybe we could do like a McDonald's commercial and we could put some money aside for college, and it turned into something more with ‘Growing Pains’ and then my sister Candace, just a couple years later, on ‘Full House,’” he continues.

Cameron says his parents never let the luster of Hollywood stardom trump the well-being of their children.

“They would have pulled us out of the industry just like that if they saw that it was harming us,” he tells Allie.

“Having faithful parents that were committed to the right things was one of my saving graces. And then the other, of course, was just the protection of God,” he adds.

To hear more of the conversation, including how Cameron, who was an atheist when he was starring in “Growing Pains,” was introduced to the gospel, watch the full interview above.

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