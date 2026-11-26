A man from Grove City, Ohio, was sentenced Monday on horrific accusations of child exploitation and child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice in the Southern District of Ohio.

The Columbus Division of Police received eight separate tips in October 2024 that online files connected to Isaiah Bennett included child pornography that was newly produced or made from home, according to court documents.

'Bennett threatened to kill the victim and her family and expose her images online if she did not do what he demanded.'

Investigators discovered 20 images of prepubescent females on a Google account belonging to Bennett and also messages admitting that he had an "obsession with child pornography" on a different social media platform, prosecutors said.

Bennett also said he fantasized about "violent child rape" and even wanted to kill a child, according to court records. Investigators also discovered he was communicating with several underage girls through Snapchat.

"Over an extended period of time, Bennett used online platforms to identify, manipulate, and exploit minor victims," U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace said in the DOJ news release.

What's more, Gerace added that Bennett "directed children to create sexually explicit images and videos of themselves and others. Most disturbingly, Bennett coerced one minor victim to sexually photograph her three younger sisters and to sexually abuse one of them, who was a toddler at the time."

Bennett got the 14-year-old victim to take "sexually explicit images and videos of herself and her three younger sisters" — and her sisters were under the age of 8, according to the DOJ.

"Bennett threatened to kill the victim and her family and expose her images online if she did not do what he demanded," the DOJ added. "Bennett knew where the victim lived due to the location settings in Snapchat."

Investigators said they found AI-generated images or animated images of children in "sexual acts, violent rape, and bestiality," according to the DOJ. On Bennett's Snapchat account, investigators found "sexually explicit videos of himself and images of himself that involved bestiality."

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Bennett pleaded guilty in May 2026 to sexually exploiting a minor and distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography after he was federally charged in April 2025.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas R. Cole on Monday sentenced the 22-year-old to 450 months in prison — or more than 37 years.

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