The long, bitter saga of Kilmar Abrego Garcia has come to an end after the Salvadoran man self-deported to Spain, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Garcia, an illegal alien dubbed a "Maryland man" by the press, was nabbed by federal officials in March 2025. While the Trump administration immediately sought his deportation, Democrats instead turned his case into a political and legal campaign against the president's immigration policies.

'He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States.'

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin released a statement confirming that Garcia had gone to Spain.

"We are delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain," said Mullin in a DHS press release Tuesday. "We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country. Now, this El Salvadoran man cannot terrorize innocent Americans."

The administration originally deported him to the infamous mega-prison in El Salvador for criminal gang members based on the determination that Garcia was an MS-13 gang member. However, he was returned to the U.S. after an order from a federal judge.

Garcia has denied being in MS-13 and engaging in human trafficking, and neither allegation has been proven in court.

After a prolonged court battle related to whether Garcia had due process rights, the administration sought to deport him to Uganda; Eswatini, a small country in Africa; and finally to Ghana.

Garcia's team has confirmed that he left for Spain, CBS News reported.

Many on social media are not sad to see him go.

"Good riddance. Don’t come back you sorry POS," said Republican former West Virginia state Rep. Derrick Evans.

"Thoughts and prayers to the Democratic Party for this loss," responded Libs of TikTok.

"Finally, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is gone. I’ll never understand why democrats wanted this guy here so badly," said another critic on social media.

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia — a criminal who should be in prison — just arrived in Spain and is being treated like a f**king rock star. No justice. No accountability," said another critic.

RELATED: Judge orders release of Kilmar Garcia — but DHS vows that 'he will never go free on American soil'

CBS News reported that he arrived in Madrid, along with his wife, his child, and his attorney. Video shows him having his ankle monitor cut off at an airport.

Garcia said he was happy about moving to Spain.

"In this case, despite everything they tried to say, every obstacle they put in my way, and every attempt to shame me, justice prevailed under this administration in a way that many people never thought was possible," he said, according to CBS. "I am leaving happy. I am leaving with my freedom."

DHS stated on Tuesday evening: "To be clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia departed the United States pursuant to a removal order. He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States."

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