Fiona the Hippo captured hearts around the world with her unlikely survival story, but the beloved Cincinnati Zoo celebrity’s life came to a tragic end after she swallowed a child’s hat that accidentally landed in her habitat.

Now, as internet users search for someone to blame, BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau are calling out the “venomous anger” directed at the child and family involved — who, Stu says, are victims of a heartbreaking accident, not villains.

“An awful thing to happen to poor Fiona the Hippo, but Fiona the Hippo died after eating a hat,” Stu says. “Did make me laugh as a headline.”

Fiona rose to fame after being born six weeks premature in 2017 and surviving against the odds.

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“So, look,” Stu says, “I guess Fiona the Hippo was famous before all of this happened.”

“And she’s at the same zoo where Harambe died,” Dave comments.

“And this is a big part of this theory. I want to get into what this means for all of us because there’s a theory that this means something major for all of us, but we don’t know what it is,” Stu says.

However, Stu points to another troubling aspect of the story: the “venomous anger” directed at “whoever killed Fiona the Hippo.”

“Correct,” Dave says, “they’re going to hunt a child.”

Stu says the “most remarkable” thing he discovered while researching the story is that the “child visiting the exhibit tossed a hat into the air.”

“The hat was caught by a ceiling fan and launched through a one-foot gap above a 12-foot viewing window, and it landed in the tank. So this kid is just hanging out, throws it up in the air, it gets hit by a ceiling fan, goes through a one-foot gap in the wall and somehow gets to this hippo,” Stu explains.

“It’s a tragic accident. This poor family and this poor child have been blamed by idiots on the internet for days and days and days over this. They can’t even reveal their name because they feel like they might be stalked and threatened.”

“This is totally not their fault, a total tragedy and just an awful story. And if you’re out there harassing these poor people over this, you should be ashamed of yourself,” he adds.

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