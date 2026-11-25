If you're in the market for a used car, you might want to add a visit to the dealership to your Black Friday shopping plans.

On a recent episode of "The Drive," my co-host, Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, shared some surprising findings about the best and worst times of year to buy a used car.

Memorial Day offers 27.8% fewer deals than average. Father's Day and the Fourth of July aren't much better. June is the worst month overall, with 28.8% fewer deals.

According to the company's latest study, Thanksgiving and Black Friday offer 34.8% more used-car deals than the average day of the year. And unlike some of those Black Friday specials on televisions and appliances, the potential savings can run into thousands of dollars.

The study analyzed more than 42 million used-car sales from 2025 through October 2026. It defined a good deal as a vehicle listed at least 10% below its estimated fair market value. With the average used car now priced at $27,157, that's a potential savings of more than $2,700 on an average-price vehicle.

Why dealers want to sell

One thing many car shoppers don't understand is how dealerships finance their inventory.

Dealers often borrow money to purchase the vehicles sitting on their lots through what's known as floor-plan financing. The longer those vehicles sit unsold, the more they can cost the dealer in interest.

As we approach the end of November, dealers also have monthly sales targets to meet. Meanwhile, consumers are spending money on Christmas gifts, holiday travel, and entertaining family. There is less competition for the cars sitting on dealership lots.

Use that to your advantage.

If you can afford to wait a few more weeks, the numbers get even better.

Here are some of the most favorable times to shop, according to iSeeCars:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 52.7% more deals than average.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day: 48.9%.

December: 46.2%.

January: 44.1%.

Christmas Eve: 41.2%.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday: 34.8%.

New Year's Eve is particularly attractive because it marks the end of the month, the quarter, and the calendar year.

RELATED: Buying a used car? The best bargains may be shifting from electric to gas.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Don't wait until summer

Some of the worst times to buy a used car are the very holidays associated with big dealership sales.

Memorial Day offers 27.8% fewer deals than average. Father's Day and the Fourth of July aren't much better. June is the worst month overall, with 28.8% fewer deals.

Think about what's happening in the spring. People are getting their tax refunds, which can help fund a down payment. Families are preparing for summer vacations. The weather is nicer, and more people are out shopping for cars.

Dealers have less reason to negotiate when customers are coming through the door.

Do your homework now

Before heading to the dealership this weekend, research the vehicles you're interested in and compare prices at several dealerships. Arrange financing through your bank or credit union so you have something against which to compare the dealer's offer.

Negotiate the total out-the-door price, not just the monthly payment. A low payment stretched over a long loan term can cost you considerably more in the end.

And don't let a Black Friday promotion pressure you into skipping an independent inspection of a used vehicle.

If you don't find the car you want this weekend at the price you want to pay, don't worry. December is just around the corner, and the odds are about to get even better.