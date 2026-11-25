A Florida man is accused of attempting to poison a woman's sweet tea from Waffle House — but the alleged plot took a disturbing turn when a child drank the beverage.

WJXT-TV reported that 24-year-old Samuel Langrin of DeLand picked up a woman from her workplace around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

'Ingestion can lead initially to gastrointestinal distress such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Later on, it can lead to failure of the liver and kidneys, resulting in bleeding, seizures, multiple organ failure, and death.'

They then picked up a child before stopping at a Waffle House to get food and a sweet tea for the woman to take home, according to the arrest report.

Citing the arrest report, Law & Crime said that once they arrived at the home, the woman went to the bathroom.

The woman told investigators that when she returned, she noticed the child "drinking from the Waffle House cup," the arrest report read.

The arrest report added that the woman smelled an "odor" emanating from the cup of sweet tea and confronted Langrin.

Langrin reportedly told the woman that the odor was "from him washing his hands," and "some essential oils got into the drink."

Police officers responded to the home around 11:53 p.m.

Law & Crime noted that Langrin told police he had pennyroyal essential oil "that he used in his hair" and when he was in the Waffle House restroom, he placed some into his hands, and it must have spilled into the cup.

However, Langrin later admitted that he intentionally poured about half a bottle of pennyroyal essential oil into the cup of sweet tea at the Waffle House counter, according to Law & Crime.

Law & Crime said Langrin did it so that the woman "would drink it and leave him alone."

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Poison Control says pennyroyal oil is an herbal extract from a plant in the mint family, but it is "highly toxic, and its use has resulted in severe illness, liver failure, and death."

"Ingestion can lead initially to gastrointestinal distress such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain," Poison Control stated. "Later on, it can lead to failure of the liver and kidneys, resulting in bleeding, seizures, multiple organ failure, and death."

Poison Control noted that an "immediate ER visit will likely be necessary" after ingestion of pennyroyal oil, and that there is no antidote for pennyroyal oil poisoning.

Langrin allegedly told officers that he didn't intend for the child to drink the tea, and that he only wanted to make the woman's stomach hurt. Langrin also claimed he didn't know that pennyroyal oil is toxic.

The arrest report noted that Langrin ordered the pennyroyal essential oil from Amazon on Nov. 14 — two days before the incident.

"Officers noted a visible oily substance in the cup that was separated from the sweet tea and had a strong mint and menthol odor," WJXT reported.

According to an arrest report WTLV-TV obtained, the child was admitted to a hospital for evaluation, but the child's condition was not considered life-threatening.

Langrin was arrested and charged with attempted poisoning of food or water with intent to kill or injure a person, a first-degree felony, and child abuse without great bodily harm, a third-degree felony.

Jail records show Langrin remained Wednesday in the custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on a $510,006 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court Dec. 9, according to Law & Crime.

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